2660 South University Boulevard

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly

Available - Now

Rent - $2,350

Deposit - $2,350

Items Included in the rent - HOA fee, water, sewer, trash, exterior maintenance!

Lease would expire 6/30/2020 and then renew for a 12-month lease at that time.



Large townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and attached 2-car garage! Newer furnace and central A/C. Open, bright layout! Main floor has living room with gas fireplace, formal and informal dining areas and open kitchen with all appliances! 1/2 bath on main floor. Spacious master suite with walk-in closet and 5-piece bath. Unfinished space on lower level off garage! Elegant front patio PLUS a balcony off the dining area! Minutes to DU, bus line and light rail.



*Parking - Residents must park in the garage only (2-car garage). Residents are not permitted to park in the visitor parking spaces. There is no parking permitted in the alley way.



*Pets may be approved with an additional deposit of $500 for the 1st pet and $300 for a 2nd pet.

Contact us to schedule a showing.