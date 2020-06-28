All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 10 2019 at 4:36 PM

2660 South University Boulevard

2660 South University Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2660 South University Boulevard, Denver, CO 80210
University Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
Available - Now
Rent - $2,350
Deposit - $2,350
Items Included in the rent - HOA fee, water, sewer, trash, exterior maintenance!
Lease would expire 6/30/2020 and then renew for a 12-month lease at that time.

Large townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and attached 2-car garage! Newer furnace and central A/C. Open, bright layout! Main floor has living room with gas fireplace, formal and informal dining areas and open kitchen with all appliances! 1/2 bath on main floor. Spacious master suite with walk-in closet and 5-piece bath. Unfinished space on lower level off garage! Elegant front patio PLUS a balcony off the dining area! Minutes to DU, bus line and light rail.

*Parking - Residents must park in the garage only (2-car garage). Residents are not permitted to park in the visitor parking spaces. There is no parking permitted in the alley way.

*Pets may be approved with an additional deposit of $500 for the 1st pet and $300 for a 2nd pet.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2660 South University Boulevard have any available units?
2660 South University Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2660 South University Boulevard have?
Some of 2660 South University Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2660 South University Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2660 South University Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2660 South University Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 2660 South University Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 2660 South University Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2660 South University Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2660 South University Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2660 South University Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2660 South University Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2660 South University Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2660 South University Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2660 South University Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2660 South University Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2660 South University Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
