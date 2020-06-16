Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed garage walk in closets

2649 17th Street, #3 Available 08/01/20 Modern 3 Bed w/ 2-Car Garage in LoHi~ Roof Top Patio! - You will fall in love with this new 3-story modern contemporary home right in the heart of LoHi! There's always parking with your attached 2-car garage, and plenty of room for entertaining on your spacious rooftop patio. With hardwood floors throughout, TONS of windows and high ceilings this one will go FAST!



When you walk in from your 2-car garage, the first floor features 1/2 bath and office or guest suite. Walking upstairs you are drawn into the architectural beauty of the staircases, drawing you upwards with light and space. On the 2nd floor you will find the incredibly spacious open-concept living room with fireplace, dining room and kitchen w/island. Relax outside with a cup of coffee in the morning sun on one of the TWO deck areas.



The third floor features a master suite complete with a walk-in closet, plush carpeting, large windows, and on-suite master bathroom. The master bath is huge, featuring a tile floor, his and her sinks, glass encased shower and soaking tub. The 3rd bedroom has plenty of space for a good night's sleep and tons of closet space. This floor also features an additional full size bathroom as well as full size washer and dryer.



At the top, on the fourth floor, you will find the rooftop patio with views of this spectacular location! With more than enough space for patio furniture, a grill, and more- you will be dinner-party-ready.



Walking distance to the to tons of restaurants and attractions, and all LoHi has to offer! Within minutes of all Downtown Denver, Coors Field, Confluence Park and Union Station, this is an amazing place to call home.



