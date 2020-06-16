All apartments in Denver
2649 17th Street, #3

2649 17th Street · (720) 445-9515 ext. 6
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2649 17th Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2649 17th Street, #3 · Avail. Aug 1

$4,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1922 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
2649 17th Street, #3 Available 08/01/20 Modern 3 Bed w/ 2-Car Garage in LoHi~ Roof Top Patio! - You will fall in love with this new 3-story modern contemporary home right in the heart of LoHi! There's always parking with your attached 2-car garage, and plenty of room for entertaining on your spacious rooftop patio. With hardwood floors throughout, TONS of windows and high ceilings this one will go FAST!

When you walk in from your 2-car garage, the first floor features 1/2 bath and office or guest suite. Walking upstairs you are drawn into the architectural beauty of the staircases, drawing you upwards with light and space. On the 2nd floor you will find the incredibly spacious open-concept living room with fireplace, dining room and kitchen w/island. Relax outside with a cup of coffee in the morning sun on one of the TWO deck areas.

The third floor features a master suite complete with a walk-in closet, plush carpeting, large windows, and on-suite master bathroom. The master bath is huge, featuring a tile floor, his and her sinks, glass encased shower and soaking tub. The 3rd bedroom has plenty of space for a good night's sleep and tons of closet space. This floor also features an additional full size bathroom as well as full size washer and dryer.

At the top, on the fourth floor, you will find the rooftop patio with views of this spectacular location! With more than enough space for patio furniture, a grill, and more- you will be dinner-party-ready.

Walking distance to the to tons of restaurants and attractions, and all LoHi has to offer! Within minutes of all Downtown Denver, Coors Field, Confluence Park and Union Station, this is an amazing place to call home.

Schedule your tour today!

(RLNE4152609)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2649 17th Street, #3 have any available units?
2649 17th Street, #3 has a unit available for $4,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2649 17th Street, #3 have?
Some of 2649 17th Street, #3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2649 17th Street, #3 currently offering any rent specials?
2649 17th Street, #3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2649 17th Street, #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2649 17th Street, #3 is pet friendly.
Does 2649 17th Street, #3 offer parking?
Yes, 2649 17th Street, #3 does offer parking.
Does 2649 17th Street, #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2649 17th Street, #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2649 17th Street, #3 have a pool?
No, 2649 17th Street, #3 does not have a pool.
Does 2649 17th Street, #3 have accessible units?
No, 2649 17th Street, #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2649 17th Street, #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2649 17th Street, #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
