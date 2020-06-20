All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 263 Grant Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
263 Grant Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:40 PM

263 Grant Street

263 Grant Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Speer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

263 Grant Street, Denver, CO 80203
Speer

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
$500 OFF RENT FOR MAY MOVE IN! Located just 1 block from Speer Blvd, this community is sure to impress inside and out with its secured entry, shared courtyard, plenty of natural lighting and updated floors throughout. Huge living room flows effortlessly into the dining area and kitchens with updated appliances. The full bathroom includes updated floors, sink, hardware and a shower/tub.. Just minutes from I-25, Downtown Denver, Cheesman Park and Wash Park.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 263 Grant Street have any available units?
263 Grant Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 263 Grant Street currently offering any rent specials?
263 Grant Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 263 Grant Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 263 Grant Street is pet friendly.
Does 263 Grant Street offer parking?
No, 263 Grant Street does not offer parking.
Does 263 Grant Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 263 Grant Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 263 Grant Street have a pool?
No, 263 Grant Street does not have a pool.
Does 263 Grant Street have accessible units?
No, 263 Grant Street does not have accessible units.
Does 263 Grant Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 263 Grant Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 263 Grant Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 263 Grant Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morris Manor
2727 West 33rd Avenue
Denver, CO 80211
Wellshire Apartments
2499 S Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO 80222
Lumina Apartments
3234 Navajo St
Denver, CO 80211
Pilot House
8155 E Fairmount Dr
Denver, CO 80230
Studio LoHi
2555 17th St.
Denver, CO 80211
Z53
5360-5380 Zuni St
Denver, CO 80221
TwentyOne01 on Market Apartments
2101 Market St
Denver, CO 80205
M2
4560 S. Balsam Way
Denver, CO 80123

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University