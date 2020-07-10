All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 26 2020 at 4:48 PM

2510 18th St B2

2510 18th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2510 18th Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
hot tub
yoga
Downtown One Bedroom in LoHI- Near Union Station - Property Id: 248392

A1 the only one bedroom floor plans available April at this new build property in LoHI Denver! One available to move March!! Gorgeous interior finishes meet location functionality, within 15 minutes walking to Union Station and nearby drive to Metropolitan University campuses. Garage Parking: $75-150.00 / month.

Interiors:
Chef-Inspired Kitchens, Wood & Tile Flooring, Washer & Dryer in Unit, Balconies + Oversized Closets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Custom Lighting & Ceiling Fans
Energy-Efficient Illuminating Windows

Amenities:
Outdoor Heated Saltwater Pool w/ Hot Tub
24-Hour Fitness Center, Rooftop Deck, Three Courtyards, The Bindery: Restaurant On-Site. Flex Rooms w/ Yoga, Spin & Pilates, Club Room with Fireplace + Business Center + Conference Room, Secured Bike Storage, Pet Courtyard & Grooming Area.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248392
Property Id 248392

(RLNE5741028)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2510 18th St B2 have any available units?
2510 18th St B2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2510 18th St B2 have?
Some of 2510 18th St B2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2510 18th St B2 currently offering any rent specials?
2510 18th St B2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2510 18th St B2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2510 18th St B2 is pet friendly.
Does 2510 18th St B2 offer parking?
Yes, 2510 18th St B2 offers parking.
Does 2510 18th St B2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2510 18th St B2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2510 18th St B2 have a pool?
Yes, 2510 18th St B2 has a pool.
Does 2510 18th St B2 have accessible units?
No, 2510 18th St B2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2510 18th St B2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2510 18th St B2 has units with dishwashers.

