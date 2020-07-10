2510 18th St B2

Amenities
Downtown One Bedroom in LoHI- Near Union Station - Property Id: 248392
A1 the only one bedroom floor plans available April at this new build property in LoHI Denver! One available to move March!! Gorgeous interior finishes meet location functionality, within 15 minutes walking to Union Station and nearby drive to Metropolitan University campuses. Garage Parking: $75-150.00 / month.
Interiors:
Chef-Inspired Kitchens, Wood & Tile Flooring, Washer & Dryer in Unit, Balconies + Oversized Closets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Custom Lighting & Ceiling Fans
Energy-Efficient Illuminating Windows
Amenities:
Outdoor Heated Saltwater Pool w/ Hot Tub
24-Hour Fitness Center, Rooftop Deck, Three Courtyards, The Bindery: Restaurant On-Site. Flex Rooms w/ Yoga, Spin & Pilates, Club Room with Fireplace + Business Center + Conference Room, Secured Bike Storage, Pet Courtyard & Grooming Area.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248392
