2417 Central Park Blvd

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This home is a 2 bedroom + loft with 2.5 baths. It has a 2 car attached garage with easy alley entry has ample built-in storage. The back patio is fenced-in and has a private seating area with soft landscaping and waterfall feature. The patio also includes a grilling area with a convenient natural gas hook up (grill included). The back gate opens onto shared green space. The common grass area, walks and alleyway are maintained by the HOA. - -Pets welcome for only $25/monthly rental fee. -No smoking please. This home is over 1400 sq ft, built 2013. Features include: First floor has lots of natural light, hardwood floors along with a well-appointed kitchen. The counter- tops and island are dark granite. The cabinetry consists of soft-close doors and nice white cabinets with nickel hardware which give the home a modern and classic feel. The living space is an open concept with Kitchen, dining and living room all together. The Second floor has two bedrooms with walk-in closets, two full bathrooms (the master's bath is en-suite with walk-in shower), a separate laundry room (full size washer and dryer included) and a sunny open loft area that can serve as an upstairs media, family room, office, playroom or additional storage. Great location on Central Park Blvd only 10 minutes to CU Anschutz Medical Campus, (which includes Children's Hospital, University of Colorado Health, VA). Close to Central Park light rail train with easy access to DIA and downtown. The Stapleton area includes the amazing Stanley Marketplace, Two Town Centers, public recreation center, Bladium gym, biking and walking paved trails, multiple playgrounds and open grass areas as well as all of its special events and seasonal farmers markets, to top it all off there is a wonderful selection of schools and 5 pools to choose from!