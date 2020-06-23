All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2417 Central Park Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2417 Central Park Blvd
Last updated June 6 2019 at 7:54 AM

2417 Central Park Blvd

2417 Central Park Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Stapleton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2417 Central Park Boulevard, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home is a 2 bedroom + loft with 2.5 baths. It has a 2 car attached garage with easy alley entry has ample built-in storage. The back patio is fenced-in and has a private seating area with soft landscaping and waterfall feature. The patio also includes a grilling area with a convenient natural gas hook up (grill included). The back gate opens onto shared green space. The common grass area, walks and alleyway are maintained by the HOA. - -Pets welcome for only $25/monthly rental fee. -No smoking please. This home is over 1400 sq ft, built 2013. Features include: First floor has lots of natural light, hardwood floors along with a well-appointed kitchen. The counter- tops and island are dark granite. The cabinetry consists of soft-close doors and nice white cabinets with nickel hardware which give the home a modern and classic feel. The living space is an open concept with Kitchen, dining and living room all together. The Second floor has two bedrooms with walk-in closets, two full bathrooms (the master's bath is en-suite with walk-in shower), a separate laundry room (full size washer and dryer included) and a sunny open loft area that can serve as an upstairs media, family room, office, playroom or additional storage. Great location on Central Park Blvd only 10 minutes to CU Anschutz Medical Campus, (which includes Children's Hospital, University of Colorado Health, VA). Close to Central Park light rail train with easy access to DIA and downtown. The Stapleton area includes the amazing Stanley Marketplace, Two Town Centers, public recreation center, Bladium gym, biking and walking paved trails, multiple playgrounds and open grass areas as well as all of its special events and seasonal farmers markets, to top it all off there is a wonderful selection of schools and 5 pools to choose from!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2417 Central Park Blvd have any available units?
2417 Central Park Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2417 Central Park Blvd have?
Some of 2417 Central Park Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2417 Central Park Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2417 Central Park Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2417 Central Park Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2417 Central Park Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 2417 Central Park Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2417 Central Park Blvd offers parking.
Does 2417 Central Park Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2417 Central Park Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2417 Central Park Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 2417 Central Park Blvd has a pool.
Does 2417 Central Park Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2417 Central Park Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2417 Central Park Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2417 Central Park Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Move Cross Country
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Outlook DTC
5031 S Ulster St
Denver, CO 80237
SkyHouse Denver
1776 Broadway
Denver, CO 80202
Raleigh at Sloan's Lake
1650 N Raleigh Street
Denver, CO 80204
Detroit Terraces
1530 Detroit St
Denver, CO 80206
TwentyOne01 on Market Apartments
2101 Market St
Denver, CO 80205
The Henry
201 East Mississippi Avenue
Denver, CO 80210
Lawrence 5
3400 Lawrence Street
Denver, CO 80205
Whisper Sky
1755 S Beeler St
Denver, CO 80247

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University