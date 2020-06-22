2401 S Gaylord St.

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

Amazing opportunity to lease a large 2 bed 1 bath on the DU campus. Easy access to everything on campus, shopping, parks, and transportation. Over 900 sq ft on the 3rd floor, light, and bright open living/dining/kitchen. Brand new vinyl plank flooring, new carpet, new paint, and brand new kitchen cabinets and stainless steel appliances. New hard surface counters in the kitchen and bathroom. 2 large bedrooms with spacious closets including a bonus walk-in closet in the hallway. Nicely appointed bath with dual sinks and separate toilet and shower. Window AC unit for hot summer days. Washer/dryer units in basement. Large storage closet in the storage room in the basement.



Only a few minutes walk to anywhere on campus plus all the shops, restaurants and bars along University or Evans. Less than a block away from DeBoer Park.



Up to 1 pet, no dogs over 75 lbs. $10 per month pet rent plus additional refundable damage deposit. No smoking.



Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.