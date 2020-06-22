All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2401 S Gaylord St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2401 S Gaylord St.
Last updated July 6 2019 at 2:12 PM

2401 S Gaylord St.

2401 South Gaylord Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
University
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2401 South Gaylord Street, Denver, CO 80210
University

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing opportunity to lease a large 2 bed 1 bath on the DU campus. Easy access to everything on campus, shopping, parks, and transportation. Over 900 sq ft on the 3rd floor, light, and bright open living/dining/kitchen. Brand new vinyl plank flooring, new carpet, new paint, and brand new kitchen cabinets and stainless steel appliances. New hard surface counters in the kitchen and bathroom. 2 large bedrooms with spacious closets including a bonus walk-in closet in the hallway. Nicely appointed bath with dual sinks and separate toilet and shower. Window AC unit for hot summer days. Washer/dryer units in basement. Large storage closet in the storage room in the basement.

Only a few minutes walk to anywhere on campus plus all the shops, restaurants and bars along University or Evans. Less than a block away from DeBoer Park.

Up to 1 pet, no dogs over 75 lbs. $10 per month pet rent plus additional refundable damage deposit. No smoking.

Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2401 S Gaylord St. have any available units?
2401 S Gaylord St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2401 S Gaylord St. have?
Some of 2401 S Gaylord St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2401 S Gaylord St. currently offering any rent specials?
2401 S Gaylord St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2401 S Gaylord St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2401 S Gaylord St. is pet friendly.
Does 2401 S Gaylord St. offer parking?
No, 2401 S Gaylord St. does not offer parking.
Does 2401 S Gaylord St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2401 S Gaylord St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2401 S Gaylord St. have a pool?
No, 2401 S Gaylord St. does not have a pool.
Does 2401 S Gaylord St. have accessible units?
No, 2401 S Gaylord St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2401 S Gaylord St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2401 S Gaylord St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Theo
985 N Albion St
Denver, CO 80220
Griffis Cherry Creek
350 S Jackson St
Denver, CO 80209
The Quincy
1776 Curtis St
Denver, CO 80202
The Station at Riverfront Park
1460 Little Raven St
Denver, CO 80202
Broadstone Lowry
82 Uinta Way
Denver, CO 80230
Redstone Ranch
4775 Argonne St
Denver, CO 80249
Carlisle on the Parc
995 Humboldt St
Denver, CO 80218
Monaco Row
4665 S Monaco St
Denver, CO 80237

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University