Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

2365 Holly Street Available 09/01/19 Absolutely beautiful Brick Bungalow in Park Hill - 3 bed 2 full bath bungalow with hardwood floors, updated kitchen and baths, newer furnace and hot water heater, professionally landscaped with owner paying for the landscaping services...you just need to water!

Detached 1 car garage, all appliances stay including washer/dryer

Beautiful, well cared for home ready to move into!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5004346)