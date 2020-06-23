All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2355 S Monroe St

2355 South Monroe Street · No Longer Available
Location

2355 South Monroe Street, Denver, CO 80210
University Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Modern Home in Observatory Park - Modern Home in Observatory Park.
This beautiful custom home sits on one of the best blocks in Observatory Park! Rare oversize lot, with over 5,700 sq ft of living space located in this high demand neighborhood.

Gorgeous custom home with upgrades throughout. Attached 2 car garage with tons of storage space.

Cherry hardwood floors flow throughout the open floor plan on the Main Level to include the Kitchen, Family Room with gas fireplace, Formal Dining Room and Butlers Pantry, Living Room and Office.

High ceilings, lots of light throughout this gorgeous modern house.

Spacious Kitchen is perfect for entertaining! It features beautiful walnut cabinets, granite countertops, glass island w/ additional sink, professional grade stainless steel gas range/2 ovens and sub zero refrigerator.

Family Room is a 2 story great room that is open to the kitchen with a beautiful rock fireplace & windows throughout.

Immaculate Master Bedroom with a 5 piece bathroom, including shower, soaking tub, and two walk-in closets.

Rare 3 additional bedrooms upstairs all with bathroom en-suites.

Formal dining room with butlers pantry and wine refrigerator.

Main floor office/den with beautiful wainscoting.

Basement features a huge recreational room, large bedroom, full bathroom. Added bonus - 3 different patios for entertaining! Great block with great neighbors! Truly a must see!

(RLNE4523828)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2355 S Monroe St have any available units?
2355 S Monroe St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2355 S Monroe St have?
Some of 2355 S Monroe St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2355 S Monroe St currently offering any rent specials?
2355 S Monroe St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2355 S Monroe St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2355 S Monroe St is pet friendly.
Does 2355 S Monroe St offer parking?
Yes, 2355 S Monroe St does offer parking.
Does 2355 S Monroe St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2355 S Monroe St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2355 S Monroe St have a pool?
No, 2355 S Monroe St does not have a pool.
Does 2355 S Monroe St have accessible units?
No, 2355 S Monroe St does not have accessible units.
Does 2355 S Monroe St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2355 S Monroe St does not have units with dishwashers.
