Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

2343 Hooker St.

2343 Hooker Street · No Longer Available
Location

2343 Hooker Street, Denver, CO 80211
Sloan Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
2343 Hooker St. Available 07/01/19 Excellent, High-Quality 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Baths Sloan's Lake Townhome - Vintage Charmer in the heart of Historic Witter & Cofields District! Beautifully Open & Bright, this Classic home features Amazing Hardwoods throughout, tons of Exposed Brick, Original Trim & Fireplace, Soaring Ceilings and a huge Open Basement for all of your "stuff". The large kitchen is tastefully updated with Maple, Granite, and Stainless Steel appliances and features a great island, ideal for entertaining. The washer & dryer, which are included, are located on the 2nd floor, between the two Master Suites, each with their own full bathroom, and walk in closet(s). Parts of the City are visible through the trees from the front bedroom and Mtns from the back! A half bath off the mudroom on the first floor keeps things easy, and the privately fenced backyard and large 1 car garage round out the backyard. Central A/C! Great Neighbors, Great Block, Great access to Sloans Lake and everything else!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2343 Hooker St. have any available units?
2343 Hooker St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2343 Hooker St. have?
Some of 2343 Hooker St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2343 Hooker St. currently offering any rent specials?
2343 Hooker St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2343 Hooker St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2343 Hooker St. is pet friendly.
Does 2343 Hooker St. offer parking?
Yes, 2343 Hooker St. offers parking.
Does 2343 Hooker St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2343 Hooker St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2343 Hooker St. have a pool?
No, 2343 Hooker St. does not have a pool.
Does 2343 Hooker St. have accessible units?
No, 2343 Hooker St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2343 Hooker St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2343 Hooker St. does not have units with dishwashers.
