All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2335 Hudson St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2335 Hudson St.
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:08 PM

2335 Hudson St.

2335 Hudson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2335 Hudson Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
online portal
tennis court
Wonderful 2BD, 1.5BA Single Family Home with Off Street Parking and Private Back Yard - Built in 1910, this fantastic single family home in Park Hill offers everything you could ask for. The main floor offers a large living room with an open concept dining room, and the kitchen that offers plenty of storage. The finished basement is complete with a storage room, work bench, laundry room, and a secondary living room. The top floor of the home is where you will find the bedrooms, with large closets, natural sunlight and a small office. Schedule a showing at keyrenterdenver.com.

*kitchen countertops are being re-done*

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a $60 monthly fee that includes water, sewer and trash
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Agent: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5337852)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2335 Hudson St. have any available units?
2335 Hudson St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2335 Hudson St. have?
Some of 2335 Hudson St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2335 Hudson St. currently offering any rent specials?
2335 Hudson St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2335 Hudson St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2335 Hudson St. is pet friendly.
Does 2335 Hudson St. offer parking?
Yes, 2335 Hudson St. offers parking.
Does 2335 Hudson St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2335 Hudson St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2335 Hudson St. have a pool?
No, 2335 Hudson St. does not have a pool.
Does 2335 Hudson St. have accessible units?
No, 2335 Hudson St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2335 Hudson St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2335 Hudson St. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1880 Little Raven
1880 Little Raven Street
Denver, CO 80202
Premier Lofts
2200 Market St
Denver, CO 80205
The Edge
1855 Gaylord St
Denver, CO 80206
The Lex at Lowry
240 S Monaco Pkwy
Denver, CO 80224
Platt Park by Windsor
99 East Arizona Avenue
Denver, CO 80210
Ivy Crossing
2470 S Quebec St
Denver, CO 80231
Highland Place
3372 W 38th Ave
Denver, CO 80211
Julian 32
3405 W 32nd Ave
Denver, CO 80211

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University