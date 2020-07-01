2335 Hudson St.

Amenities

Wonderful 2BD, 1.5BA Single Family Home with Off Street Parking and Private Back Yard - Built in 1910, this fantastic single family home in Park Hill offers everything you could ask for. The main floor offers a large living room with an open concept dining room, and the kitchen that offers plenty of storage. The finished basement is complete with a storage room, work bench, laundry room, and a secondary living room. The top floor of the home is where you will find the bedrooms, with large closets, natural sunlight and a small office. Schedule a showing at keyrenterdenver.com.



*kitchen countertops are being re-done*



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Pets are negotiable.

*There is a $60 monthly fee that includes water, sewer and trash

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.

*Listing Agent: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



(RLNE5337852)