2269 S University Blvd B1

Amenities
2 Bedroom Near DU Campus - Property Id: 124886
In addition to lavish apartments and an unbeatable location between Downtown Denver and DTC, Muse provides residents with first-class amenities. Kick back in one of the lounges, or practice your stroke on the putting green.
A 24 hour fitness center helps keep you active with a yoga and barre studio and Wellbeats virtual fitness classes. Take in the views of the Observatory Park neighborhood from the rooftop deck, which features a fireplace and a soothing fountain. The bike and ski lounge provides you with plenty of space to repair and maintain your equipment year-round. 24 hour package pickup services, a dog wash and underground parking are also available.
*prices subject to change*
