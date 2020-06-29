2269 S University Blvd B1

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym parking putting green hot tub yoga

2 Bedroom Near DU Campus - Property Id: 124886



In addition to lavish apartments and an unbeatable location between Downtown Denver and DTC, Muse provides residents with first-class amenities. Kick back in one of the lounges, or practice your stroke on the putting green.



A 24 hour fitness center helps keep you active with a yoga and barre studio and Wellbeats virtual fitness classes. Take in the views of the Observatory Park neighborhood from the rooftop deck, which features a fireplace and a soothing fountain. The bike and ski lounge provides you with plenty of space to repair and maintain your equipment year-round. 24 hour package pickup services, a dog wash and underground parking are also available.



