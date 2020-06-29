All apartments in Denver
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

2269 S University Blvd B1

2269 S University Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

2269 S University Blvd, Denver, CO 80210
University

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
putting green
hot tub
yoga
2 Bedroom Near DU Campus - Property Id: 124886

In addition to lavish apartments and an unbeatable location between Downtown Denver and DTC, Muse provides residents with first-class amenities. Kick back in one of the lounges, or practice your stroke on the putting green.

A 24 hour fitness center helps keep you active with a yoga and barre studio and Wellbeats virtual fitness classes. Take in the views of the Observatory Park neighborhood from the rooftop deck, which features a fireplace and a soothing fountain. The bike and ski lounge provides you with plenty of space to repair and maintain your equipment year-round. 24 hour package pickup services, a dog wash and underground parking are also available.

*prices subject to change*
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/124886
Property Id 124886

(RLNE5464491)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2269 S University Blvd B1 have any available units?
2269 S University Blvd B1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2269 S University Blvd B1 have?
Some of 2269 S University Blvd B1's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2269 S University Blvd B1 currently offering any rent specials?
2269 S University Blvd B1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2269 S University Blvd B1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2269 S University Blvd B1 is pet friendly.
Does 2269 S University Blvd B1 offer parking?
Yes, 2269 S University Blvd B1 offers parking.
Does 2269 S University Blvd B1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2269 S University Blvd B1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2269 S University Blvd B1 have a pool?
No, 2269 S University Blvd B1 does not have a pool.
Does 2269 S University Blvd B1 have accessible units?
No, 2269 S University Blvd B1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2269 S University Blvd B1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2269 S University Blvd B1 has units with dishwashers.

