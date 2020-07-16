All apartments in Denver
2251 West Custer Place Denver County
2251 West Custer Place Denver County

2251 West Custer Place · (303) 444-7368 ext. 3000
Location

2251 West Custer Place, Denver, CO 80223
Athmar Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2251 West Custer Place Denver County · Avail. Aug 5

$1,995

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 994 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2251 West Custer Place Denver County Available 08/05/20 South Denver Gem - This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has everything you are looking for! 3 spacious bedrooms, beautiful updates to the lighting fixtures, tile, appliances, and updated granite-like counter tops. Plenty of storage, with washer and dryer hook-ups. Large back yard with covered back patio. Built in home entertainment center and a kitchen that opens out to the living room. Making it ideal for having friends and family over!

Advertised rent is discounted rent - No Pets
303-444-RENT (7368)
Located Near: Alameda and Tejon

(RLNE5857342)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2251 West Custer Place Denver County have any available units?
2251 West Custer Place Denver County has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2251 West Custer Place Denver County have?
Some of 2251 West Custer Place Denver County's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2251 West Custer Place Denver County currently offering any rent specials?
2251 West Custer Place Denver County is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2251 West Custer Place Denver County pet-friendly?
No, 2251 West Custer Place Denver County is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2251 West Custer Place Denver County offer parking?
No, 2251 West Custer Place Denver County does not offer parking.
Does 2251 West Custer Place Denver County have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2251 West Custer Place Denver County does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2251 West Custer Place Denver County have a pool?
No, 2251 West Custer Place Denver County does not have a pool.
Does 2251 West Custer Place Denver County have accessible units?
No, 2251 West Custer Place Denver County does not have accessible units.
Does 2251 West Custer Place Denver County have units with dishwashers?
No, 2251 West Custer Place Denver County does not have units with dishwashers.
