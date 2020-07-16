Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

2251 West Custer Place Denver County Available 08/05/20 South Denver Gem - This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has everything you are looking for! 3 spacious bedrooms, beautiful updates to the lighting fixtures, tile, appliances, and updated granite-like counter tops. Plenty of storage, with washer and dryer hook-ups. Large back yard with covered back patio. Built in home entertainment center and a kitchen that opens out to the living room. Making it ideal for having friends and family over!



Advertised rent is discounted rent - No Pets

303-444-RENT (7368)

Located Near: Alameda and Tejon



