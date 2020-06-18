All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 222 S Canosa Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
222 S Canosa Ct
Last updated November 4 2019 at 2:56 PM

222 S Canosa Ct

222 South Canosa Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

222 South Canosa Court, Denver, CO 80219
Valverde

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great updated 2 bedroom Duplex - This is a nicely redone 2 bedroom duplex with a fenced front yard. Resident must maintain front yard (water/mow) but owner pays water, sewer & trash. Has washer and dryer hook up in unit. Close to all amenities and major bus lines on Federal and Alameda. This will go very fast!

Security deposit equal to a month's rent WAC. Application fee $35 for each household member 18 or older.

No pets. No vouchers.

Shown by SWAN Enterprises & Consulting LLC, Teri Marquantte Broker
www.swanexperience.com

(RLNE5164048)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 S Canosa Ct have any available units?
222 S Canosa Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 222 S Canosa Ct currently offering any rent specials?
222 S Canosa Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 S Canosa Ct pet-friendly?
No, 222 S Canosa Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 222 S Canosa Ct offer parking?
No, 222 S Canosa Ct does not offer parking.
Does 222 S Canosa Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 S Canosa Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 S Canosa Ct have a pool?
No, 222 S Canosa Ct does not have a pool.
Does 222 S Canosa Ct have accessible units?
No, 222 S Canosa Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 222 S Canosa Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 S Canosa Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 222 S Canosa Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 222 S Canosa Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cierra Crest Apartment Homes
4500 S Monaco St
Denver, CO 80237
Summit Ridge
8330 E Quincy Ave
Denver, CO 80237
Park 17
1280 East 17th Avenue
Denver, CO 80218
Modera Observatory Park
1910 S Josephine St
Denver, CO 80210
Block 32 at RiNo
3200 Brighton Blvd.
Denver, CO 80216
EVIVA On Cherokee
1250 Cherokee St
Denver, CO 80204
The Kent Apartments
3400 E 17th Ave
Denver, CO 80206
Highland Place
3372 W 38th Ave
Denver, CO 80211

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University