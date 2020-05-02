All apartments in Denver
Denver, CO
217 Knox Court
217 Knox Court

217 South Knox Court · No Longer Available
Location

217 South Knox Court, Denver, CO 80219
Barnum

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
* Offered by Grace Property Management & Real estate. www.RentGrace.com * We DO NOT accept Section 8 assisted housing * Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Visit web-site for on-line application * Unit has been recently updated! * Fresh paint, new carpet, new blinds, energy efficient vinyl windows, clean & updated bathroom * Fridge, Stove/Range, Dishwasher, Disposal, Washer & Dryer Hookups. Hood Range, * Landlord pays Water, Sewer, and Trash * Open concept living room with large windows and eat-in kitchen * Easy access to public transportation * Spacious Clean and Updated affordable 2-bed duplex on 2nd story * Pet friendly Grace Property Management & Real Estate 2200 E 104th Ave, Thornton, CO 80233, USA Phone: +1 303-255-1990

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 Knox Court have any available units?
217 Knox Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 217 Knox Court have?
Some of 217 Knox Court's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 Knox Court currently offering any rent specials?
217 Knox Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 Knox Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 217 Knox Court is pet friendly.
Does 217 Knox Court offer parking?
No, 217 Knox Court does not offer parking.
Does 217 Knox Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217 Knox Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 Knox Court have a pool?
No, 217 Knox Court does not have a pool.
Does 217 Knox Court have accessible units?
No, 217 Knox Court does not have accessible units.
Does 217 Knox Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 217 Knox Court has units with dishwashers.
