217 Knox Court

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated carpet

* Offered by Grace Property Management & Real estate. www.RentGrace.com * We DO NOT accept Section 8 assisted housing * Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Visit web-site for on-line application * Unit has been recently updated! * Fresh paint, new carpet, new blinds, energy efficient vinyl windows, clean & updated bathroom * Fridge, Stove/Range, Dishwasher, Disposal, Washer & Dryer Hookups. Hood Range, * Landlord pays Water, Sewer, and Trash * Open concept living room with large windows and eat-in kitchen * Easy access to public transportation * Spacious Clean and Updated affordable 2-bed duplex on 2nd story * Pet friendly Grace Property Management & Real Estate 2200 E 104th Ave, Thornton, CO 80233, USA Phone: +1 303-255-1990