21327 East 55th Place

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm.



This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Green Valley Ranch will welcome you with 1,509 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with stainless-steel appliances and a pantry. Other great features of this home include all new paint, hardwood floors throughout, a 4th bedroom with built-in cabinets that can be used for an office or storage, air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or fenced yard. Nearby are a golf course and many shopping/dining options. Only 7 minutes to DIA and 4 minutes to light rail! Travel is easy with quick access to I-70 and I-225.



Pets are welcome upon a pet deposit.



Rent includes trash and recycling.



