Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

21327 East 55th Place

21327 East 55th Place · No Longer Available
Location

21327 East 55th Place, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #711070.

This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Green Valley Ranch will welcome you with 1,509 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with stainless-steel appliances and a pantry. Other great features of this home include all new paint, hardwood floors throughout, a 4th bedroom with built-in cabinets that can be used for an office or storage, air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or fenced yard. Nearby are a golf course and many shopping/dining options. Only 7 minutes to DIA and 4 minutes to light rail! Travel is easy with quick access to I-70 and I-225.

Pets are welcome upon a pet deposit.

Rent includes trash and recycling.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #711070.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21327 East 55th Place have any available units?
21327 East 55th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 21327 East 55th Place have?
Some of 21327 East 55th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21327 East 55th Place currently offering any rent specials?
21327 East 55th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21327 East 55th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 21327 East 55th Place is pet friendly.
Does 21327 East 55th Place offer parking?
Yes, 21327 East 55th Place offers parking.
Does 21327 East 55th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21327 East 55th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21327 East 55th Place have a pool?
No, 21327 East 55th Place does not have a pool.
Does 21327 East 55th Place have accessible units?
No, 21327 East 55th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 21327 East 55th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 21327 East 55th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
