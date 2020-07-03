All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:54 AM

2098 Delgany St

2098 Delgany Street · No Longer Available
Location

2098 Delgany Street, Denver, CO 80202
Five Points

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
hot tub
key fob access
Available 06/11/20 Beautiful One Bedroom: Great Location Coor's Field - Property Id: 260030

*rent prices subject to daily changes; call 720-766-8711 to verify today's rates. Two units available for May + June, one unit ready for July move in.

Union Station North: an energized location- just outside the bustle of central Denver! Unmatched views of Coors Field, Downtown Denver, and the Rockies! Easy walking access to trails, lightrailm and bus lines.

COMMUNITY FEATURES: Rooftop Deck with Views of Left Field and Home Plate At Coors Field, Resort-Style Pool and year-round hot tub, Fitness Center, Dog Run + Wash, Luxer One Package Lockers, Bike Storage + Secure Access Garage Parking.

INSIDE YOUR HOME: Keyless Entry + Smart Thermostat & Lightswitches (one of the ONLY to have in Denver),
Smart Apartments featuring Keyless Entry, Smart Thermostat, and Smart Switches, Quartz Countertops, Roman Tubs*, EnergyStar Appliances + Washer / Dryer, 9 to 12 foot ceilings + oversized windows, Wood-Style Plank Flooring, Private Balconies or Terraces*, and Walk-In Closets* (* select apts).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/260030
Property Id 260030

(RLNE5774597)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2098 Delgany St have any available units?
2098 Delgany St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2098 Delgany St have?
Some of 2098 Delgany St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2098 Delgany St currently offering any rent specials?
2098 Delgany St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2098 Delgany St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2098 Delgany St is pet friendly.
Does 2098 Delgany St offer parking?
Yes, 2098 Delgany St offers parking.
Does 2098 Delgany St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2098 Delgany St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2098 Delgany St have a pool?
Yes, 2098 Delgany St has a pool.
Does 2098 Delgany St have accessible units?
No, 2098 Delgany St does not have accessible units.
Does 2098 Delgany St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2098 Delgany St has units with dishwashers.

