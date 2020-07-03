2098 Delgany St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym parking pool bike storage garage hot tub key fob access

Available 06/11/20 Beautiful One Bedroom: Great Location Coor's Field - Property Id: 260030



*rent prices subject to daily changes; call 720-766-8711 to verify today's rates. Two units available for May + June, one unit ready for July move in.



Union Station North: an energized location- just outside the bustle of central Denver! Unmatched views of Coors Field, Downtown Denver, and the Rockies! Easy walking access to trails, lightrailm and bus lines.



COMMUNITY FEATURES: Rooftop Deck with Views of Left Field and Home Plate At Coors Field, Resort-Style Pool and year-round hot tub, Fitness Center, Dog Run + Wash, Luxer One Package Lockers, Bike Storage + Secure Access Garage Parking.



INSIDE YOUR HOME: Keyless Entry + Smart Thermostat & Lightswitches (one of the ONLY to have in Denver),

Smart Apartments featuring Keyless Entry, Smart Thermostat, and Smart Switches, Quartz Countertops, Roman Tubs*, EnergyStar Appliances + Washer / Dryer, 9 to 12 foot ceilings + oversized windows, Wood-Style Plank Flooring, Private Balconies or Terraces*, and Walk-In Closets* (* select apts).

