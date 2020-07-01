All apartments in Denver
Last updated November 21 2019 at 12:04 PM

1945 S Zuni St

1945 South Zuni Street · No Longer Available
Location

1945 South Zuni Street, Denver, CO 80219
College View

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated raised Ranch on large private lot. - Open and airy floor plan with cove ceilings and fresh paint. Beautiful hardwood floors, just remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances and new tile. Two new full bathrooms. Very large master bedroom suite, laundry/craft room and office/nursery space. Garden level bedrooms are all conforming with egress windows. Great deck for entertaining. Very large 17,000 square foot fenced in yard with fire pit, horse shoes, and two-car carport. Located in up-and-coming SW Denver near Ruby Hill Park with easy access to highways, schools, parks and community centers.

(RLNE5227694)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1945 S Zuni St have any available units?
1945 S Zuni St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1945 S Zuni St have?
Some of 1945 S Zuni St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1945 S Zuni St currently offering any rent specials?
1945 S Zuni St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1945 S Zuni St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1945 S Zuni St is pet friendly.
Does 1945 S Zuni St offer parking?
Yes, 1945 S Zuni St offers parking.
Does 1945 S Zuni St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1945 S Zuni St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1945 S Zuni St have a pool?
No, 1945 S Zuni St does not have a pool.
Does 1945 S Zuni St have accessible units?
No, 1945 S Zuni St does not have accessible units.
Does 1945 S Zuni St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1945 S Zuni St does not have units with dishwashers.

