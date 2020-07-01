1945 S Zuni St

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport clubhouse fire pit parking dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated raised Ranch on large private lot. - Open and airy floor plan with cove ceilings and fresh paint. Beautiful hardwood floors, just remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances and new tile. Two new full bathrooms. Very large master bedroom suite, laundry/craft room and office/nursery space. Garden level bedrooms are all conforming with egress windows. Great deck for entertaining. Very large 17,000 square foot fenced in yard with fire pit, horse shoes, and two-car carport. Located in up-and-coming SW Denver near Ruby Hill Park with easy access to highways, schools, parks and community centers.



(RLNE5227694)