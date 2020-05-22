All apartments in Denver
1932 Pearl Street

1932 North Pearl Street · No Longer Available
Location

1932 North Pearl Street, Denver, CO 80203
Downtown Denver

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
courtyard
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
courtyard
Available now! Move-in ready!

Application fees can be refunded if a lease is signed for this property!

This two stories cosmopolitan unit is in a courtyard setting within an upscale complex. Interior features include Hardwood Floors, Vaulted Ceilings, Treehouse style bedroom, and all major appliances including washer and dryer. Great location just blocks from Pearl Street Mall, Boulder Creek Trail, Restaurants and much more! Trash is included with monthly rent.

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1932 Pearl Street have any available units?
1932 Pearl Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 1932 Pearl Street currently offering any rent specials?
1932 Pearl Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1932 Pearl Street pet-friendly?
No, 1932 Pearl Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1932 Pearl Street offer parking?
No, 1932 Pearl Street does not offer parking.
Does 1932 Pearl Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1932 Pearl Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1932 Pearl Street have a pool?
No, 1932 Pearl Street does not have a pool.
Does 1932 Pearl Street have accessible units?
No, 1932 Pearl Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1932 Pearl Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1932 Pearl Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1932 Pearl Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1932 Pearl Street does not have units with air conditioning.
