Denver, CO
1923 Julian St
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

1923 Julian St

1923 Julian Street · No Longer Available
Location

1923 Julian Street, Denver, CO 80204
Sloan Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
1923 Julian St Available 12/15/19 Gorgeous 2 Bed Home for Rent Near Sloan's Lake - 2 Bed/2.5 Bath home in a great neighborhood available to rent in December. Great layout. Lovely kitchen with granite and lots of storage. The large living room on the main level with 1/2 bath. Hardwood floors! Upstairs has two bedrooms, each with their own bathroom and a loft. Laundry area in the basement. Fenced yard with patio for entertaining! Come see all of its great features and what it has to offer for you!

Located near Colfax and Federal in a beautiful community. Very close to several parks, Sloan's Lake, South Platte River, and Downtown Denver. Close to shopping, grocery stores, tons of entertainment, restaurants, transportation, schools, and more.

Rent: $2,650/month.
Included in Rent: Trash

No pets, sorry.

Pictures coming soon!

Showings Times:
- Wednesday 10:00 AM
- Saturday 11:00 AM

For other available viewing time, please email or call/text us today at 720-442-0321

For any other questions email us or call/text us at 720-722-8495

https://www.intouchcolorado.com/vacancies/

(RLNE3100024)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1923 Julian St have any available units?
1923 Julian St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 1923 Julian St currently offering any rent specials?
1923 Julian St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1923 Julian St pet-friendly?
No, 1923 Julian St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1923 Julian St offer parking?
No, 1923 Julian St does not offer parking.
Does 1923 Julian St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1923 Julian St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1923 Julian St have a pool?
No, 1923 Julian St does not have a pool.
Does 1923 Julian St have accessible units?
No, 1923 Julian St does not have accessible units.
Does 1923 Julian St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1923 Julian St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1923 Julian St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1923 Julian St does not have units with air conditioning.

