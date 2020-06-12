Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

1923 Julian St Available 12/15/19 Gorgeous 2 Bed Home for Rent Near Sloan's Lake - 2 Bed/2.5 Bath home in a great neighborhood available to rent in December. Great layout. Lovely kitchen with granite and lots of storage. The large living room on the main level with 1/2 bath. Hardwood floors! Upstairs has two bedrooms, each with their own bathroom and a loft. Laundry area in the basement. Fenced yard with patio for entertaining! Come see all of its great features and what it has to offer for you!



Located near Colfax and Federal in a beautiful community. Very close to several parks, Sloan's Lake, South Platte River, and Downtown Denver. Close to shopping, grocery stores, tons of entertainment, restaurants, transportation, schools, and more.



Rent: $2,650/month.

Included in Rent: Trash



No pets, sorry.



Pictures coming soon!



Showings Times:

- Wednesday 10:00 AM

- Saturday 11:00 AM



For other available viewing time, please email or call/text us today at 720-442-0321



For any other questions email us or call/text us at 720-722-8495



https://www.intouchcolorado.com/vacancies/



(RLNE3100024)