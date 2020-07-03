1912 S. University Blvd.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Updated, compact ground floor studio at Terrace Plaza, a smaller, 3-story apartment building right across from DU and close to light rail. Lives large for a studio -- big main room, plus a walk-in closet with built-in shelving and cubbies. Mini-breakfast bar seats two. Ceiling fan and window A/C unit keep you cool. New vinyl windows, newer plank flooring, painted in cool neutral tones. Updated light fixtures and includes drapes for the large front window. Kitchen features compact gas stove and refrigerator - but you are the dishwasher.



Coin-op laundry facilities on site and some additional storage may be available in the basement. Dedicated off-street parking spot available for $50 additional a month. Your well-behaved pet is welcome.



Walk to DU and light rail, easy access to I-25, and close to downtown, Cherry Creek, Wash Park and Old South Pearl.



Terrace Plaza is also:



-- 3 min to light rail

-- 30 seconds to I-25

-- 5 min to Wash Park

-- 8 min to Old South Pearl restaurants and shops

-- 10 min to downtown

-- 10 min to the Tech Center



Lease terms: $915 rent; $915 deposit. One-year or longer lease. One dedicated off-street parking space is available for $50 / month. Tenant pays $25 for common-area utilities, including water, sewer, trash, heat, gas and building electric. Free wifi. Tenant pays unit electric. One well-behaved adult dog or cat OK with an additional $300 deposit and $30 /month in pet rent. Additional pet restrictions apply; please ask for details. Application fee is $50. If application is approved, there is a one-time $100 Lease prep fee. Please note that this is not student housing. The use of tobacco and/or cannabis products is prohibited anywhere on the property.



Terrace Plaza is located at 1912 S University Blvd., just south of I-25 and north of Evans. This property is professionally managed by Rush Realty Limited. Please contact us to set a showing - we look forward to hearing from you.