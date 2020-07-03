All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1912 S. University Blvd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1912 S. University Blvd.
Last updated May 18 2019 at 6:07 PM

1912 S. University Blvd.

1912 S University Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
University Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1912 S University Blvd, Denver, CO 80210
University Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Updated, compact ground floor studio at Terrace Plaza, a smaller, 3-story apartment building right across from DU and close to light rail. Lives large for a studio -- big main room, plus a walk-in closet with built-in shelving and cubbies. Mini-breakfast bar seats two. Ceiling fan and window A/C unit keep you cool. New vinyl windows, newer plank flooring, painted in cool neutral tones. Updated light fixtures and includes drapes for the large front window. Kitchen features compact gas stove and refrigerator - but you are the dishwasher.

Coin-op laundry facilities on site and some additional storage may be available in the basement. Dedicated off-street parking spot available for $50 additional a month. Your well-behaved pet is welcome.

Walk to DU and light rail, easy access to I-25, and close to downtown, Cherry Creek, Wash Park and Old South Pearl.

Terrace Plaza is also:

-- 3 min to light rail
-- 30 seconds to I-25
-- 5 min to Wash Park
-- 8 min to Old South Pearl restaurants and shops
-- 10 min to downtown
-- 10 min to the Tech Center

Lease terms: $915 rent; $915 deposit. One-year or longer lease. One dedicated off-street parking space is available for $50 / month. Tenant pays $25 for common-area utilities, including water, sewer, trash, heat, gas and building electric. Free wifi. Tenant pays unit electric. One well-behaved adult dog or cat OK with an additional $300 deposit and $30 /month in pet rent. Additional pet restrictions apply; please ask for details. Application fee is $50. If application is approved, there is a one-time $100 Lease prep fee. Please note that this is not student housing. The use of tobacco and/or cannabis products is prohibited anywhere on the property.

Terrace Plaza is located at 1912 S University Blvd., just south of I-25 and north of Evans. This property is professionally managed by Rush Realty Limited. Please contact us to set a showing - we look forward to hearing from you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1912 S. University Blvd. have any available units?
1912 S. University Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1912 S. University Blvd. have?
Some of 1912 S. University Blvd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1912 S. University Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
1912 S. University Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1912 S. University Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1912 S. University Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 1912 S. University Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 1912 S. University Blvd. offers parking.
Does 1912 S. University Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1912 S. University Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1912 S. University Blvd. have a pool?
No, 1912 S. University Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 1912 S. University Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 1912 S. University Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1912 S. University Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1912 S. University Blvd. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Outlook DTC
5031 S Ulster St
Denver, CO 80237
1325 Garfield
1325 N Garfield St.
Denver, CO 80206
Meridian Garden
1001 S Havana St
Denver, CO 80012
Vantage Point
1105 S Cherry St
Denver, CO 80246
Steele Creek
3222 E 1st Ave
Denver, CO 80206
Archer Tower
901 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203
Luxe at Mile High
3200 West Colfax Avenue
Denver, CO 80204
The Villages at Curtis Park
2855 Arapahoe St
Denver, CO 80205

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University