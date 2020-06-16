All apartments in Denver
18807 E. 51st Place
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

18807 E. 51st Place

18807 East 51st Place · (303) 282-7271
Location

18807 East 51st Place, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 18807 E. 51st Place · Avail. Aug 1

$2,400

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1751 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
18807 E. 51st Place Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 2 Story In Green Valley Ranch North! - Available August 10th! This beautiful 2 story home in Green Valley Ranch North is sitting on a nice fenced in corner lot. With newer neutral paint, this 3 bed, 2.5 bath also features hardwood floors throughout, dual sliding glass doors to the back yard, an open family room with built-ins, attached two car garage, and laundry on the main floor. French door entry into the huge master bedroom suite, complete with five-piece bath and an extra-large closet! The additional two bedrooms share a full bath. Enjoy entertaining this summer on the back patio with fenced in yard. Close to DIA, E-470, public transit and parks and trails.
Great location for major transportation, bus, highways.
Come and experience affordable Green Valley Ranch North living!
12 month lease minimum.
1st and security deposit to move in.
$40 application fee per adult.
Pets allowed with additional deposit.
Tenant must provide proof of renter's insurance
Please NO smokers of ANY kind
Tenant pays all utilities, gas/electric/water/sewer and maintains the yard
Property is tenant occupied, due to Covid-19 pandemic we are unable to schedule showings at this time.

(RLNE4178627)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18807 E. 51st Place have any available units?
18807 E. 51st Place has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 18807 E. 51st Place have?
Some of 18807 E. 51st Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18807 E. 51st Place currently offering any rent specials?
18807 E. 51st Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18807 E. 51st Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 18807 E. 51st Place is pet friendly.
Does 18807 E. 51st Place offer parking?
Yes, 18807 E. 51st Place does offer parking.
Does 18807 E. 51st Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18807 E. 51st Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18807 E. 51st Place have a pool?
No, 18807 E. 51st Place does not have a pool.
Does 18807 E. 51st Place have accessible units?
No, 18807 E. 51st Place does not have accessible units.
Does 18807 E. 51st Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 18807 E. 51st Place does not have units with dishwashers.
