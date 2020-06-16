Amenities

18807 E. 51st Place Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 2 Story In Green Valley Ranch North! - Available August 10th! This beautiful 2 story home in Green Valley Ranch North is sitting on a nice fenced in corner lot. With newer neutral paint, this 3 bed, 2.5 bath also features hardwood floors throughout, dual sliding glass doors to the back yard, an open family room with built-ins, attached two car garage, and laundry on the main floor. French door entry into the huge master bedroom suite, complete with five-piece bath and an extra-large closet! The additional two bedrooms share a full bath. Enjoy entertaining this summer on the back patio with fenced in yard. Close to DIA, E-470, public transit and parks and trails.

Great location for major transportation, bus, highways.

Come and experience affordable Green Valley Ranch North living!

12 month lease minimum.

1st and security deposit to move in.

$40 application fee per adult.

Pets allowed with additional deposit.

Tenant must provide proof of renter's insurance

Please NO smokers of ANY kind

Tenant pays all utilities, gas/electric/water/sewer and maintains the yard

Property is tenant occupied, due to Covid-19 pandemic we are unable to schedule showings at this time.



