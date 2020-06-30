All apartments in Denver
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

1800 Chestnut Pl Lawrence

1800 Chestnut Place · No Longer Available
Location

1800 Chestnut Place, Denver, CO 80202
Downtown Denver

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
hot tub
1800 Chestnut Pl - Property Id: 123177

Where history and modern style fuse to create the ideal living atmosphere. Here, people are linked not just by rail, but by the energetic pulse of local community life. Our residence are a well-connected living hub nestled in the heart of Colorado's most eclectic metropolitan paradise. Everywhere you turn, you're surrounded by the best food, history, and street tunes that Denver has to offer. You've found your cool, accessible, and unique downtown Denver apartment home.

*pricing subject to changes*
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/123177
Property Id 123177

(RLNE5465087)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1800 Chestnut Pl Lawrence have any available units?
1800 Chestnut Pl Lawrence doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1800 Chestnut Pl Lawrence have?
Some of 1800 Chestnut Pl Lawrence's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1800 Chestnut Pl Lawrence currently offering any rent specials?
1800 Chestnut Pl Lawrence is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 Chestnut Pl Lawrence pet-friendly?
Yes, 1800 Chestnut Pl Lawrence is pet friendly.
Does 1800 Chestnut Pl Lawrence offer parking?
No, 1800 Chestnut Pl Lawrence does not offer parking.
Does 1800 Chestnut Pl Lawrence have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1800 Chestnut Pl Lawrence offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 Chestnut Pl Lawrence have a pool?
No, 1800 Chestnut Pl Lawrence does not have a pool.
Does 1800 Chestnut Pl Lawrence have accessible units?
No, 1800 Chestnut Pl Lawrence does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 Chestnut Pl Lawrence have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1800 Chestnut Pl Lawrence has units with dishwashers.

