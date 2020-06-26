All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1695 Xanthia St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1695 Xanthia St
Last updated May 28 2019 at 10:53 AM

1695 Xanthia St

1695 Xanthia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
East Colfax
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1695 Xanthia Street, Denver, CO 80220
East Colfax

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
fire pit
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
fire pit
parking
1695 Xanthia St Available 06/01/19 Vintage Home in East Colfax Neighborhood - This charming vintage home boasts original hardwood floors throughout main level, arched doorways, lots of natural light, finished basement and a park like backyard with multiple areas for outdoor enjoyment. Sunroom with removable windows and carport/covered patio offer additional space for relaxing and entertaining. Plenty of storage in basement or shed. THE YARD-as beautiful as the home is, the yard offers an outdoor oasis of shade trees, butterfly bushes, firepit and low maintenance artificial grass.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4894508)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1695 Xanthia St have any available units?
1695 Xanthia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1695 Xanthia St have?
Some of 1695 Xanthia St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1695 Xanthia St currently offering any rent specials?
1695 Xanthia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1695 Xanthia St pet-friendly?
No, 1695 Xanthia St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1695 Xanthia St offer parking?
Yes, 1695 Xanthia St offers parking.
Does 1695 Xanthia St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1695 Xanthia St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1695 Xanthia St have a pool?
No, 1695 Xanthia St does not have a pool.
Does 1695 Xanthia St have accessible units?
No, 1695 Xanthia St does not have accessible units.
Does 1695 Xanthia St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1695 Xanthia St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Outlook DTC
5031 S Ulster St
Denver, CO 80237
East Evans
2375 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80210
Eliot Flats
3233 North Eliot Street
Denver, CO 80211
Sherman Commons
10 S Sherman St
Denver, CO 80209
Parq on Speer
909 Bannock Street
Denver, CO 80204
LoHi Gold Apartments
2424 W Caithness Pl
Denver, CO 80211
Bridges at 9 Mile Station
10025 E Girard Ave
Denver, CO 80231
The Alcott
2424 Alcott Street
Denver, CO 80211

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University