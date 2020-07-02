All apartments in Denver
1654 Harrison St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1654 Harrison St

1654 North Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Location

1654 North Harrison Street, Denver, CO 80206
City Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a8a7b3403d ----
Large craftsman bungalow located in the City Park South Congress / TPark North neighborhood. Walking distance to Sprouts Market and associated shops along Colfax Avenue as well as City Park, Denver Museum of Nature and Science, and the Denver Zoo.

The house has a large open living room that extends into the dining room and the kitchen with a breakfast bar. Great natural light at all times of day and a finished basement. The 3rd basement bedroom is non-conforming. Large backyard for entertaining and relaxing and a one and a half car garage. This house like all of our listings actually includes an inside and outside. 12 month lease preferred. Small pets excepted with deposit.

Ideal for 2 adult occupants additional occupants at $150 additional per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1654 Harrison St have any available units?
1654 Harrison St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 1654 Harrison St currently offering any rent specials?
1654 Harrison St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1654 Harrison St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1654 Harrison St is pet friendly.
Does 1654 Harrison St offer parking?
Yes, 1654 Harrison St offers parking.
Does 1654 Harrison St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1654 Harrison St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1654 Harrison St have a pool?
No, 1654 Harrison St does not have a pool.
Does 1654 Harrison St have accessible units?
No, 1654 Harrison St does not have accessible units.
Does 1654 Harrison St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1654 Harrison St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1654 Harrison St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1654 Harrison St does not have units with air conditioning.

