1654 Harrison St

Large craftsman bungalow located in the City Park South Congress / TPark North neighborhood. Walking distance to Sprouts Market and associated shops along Colfax Avenue as well as City Park, Denver Museum of Nature and Science, and the Denver Zoo.



The house has a large open living room that extends into the dining room and the kitchen with a breakfast bar. Great natural light at all times of day and a finished basement. The 3rd basement bedroom is non-conforming. Large backyard for entertaining and relaxing and a one and a half car garage. This house like all of our listings actually includes an inside and outside. 12 month lease preferred. Small pets excepted with deposit.



Ideal for 2 adult occupants additional occupants at $150 additional per month.