1605 Saint Paul St 1

Spacious One Bedroom in Denver's City Park - Property Id: 144905
Be close to everything, including downtown and City Park. 1 bedroom, garden-level apartment with extra room/study in quiet building located in South City Park. New bathroom with subway tile, new stainless appliances, eat-in kitchen, ceiling fans, disposal and microwave, hardwood floors throughout, new paint and curtains, and plenty of closet space. This unit has approximately 600 square feet and is located one block from City Park. Just minutes to downtown and on bus and bike routes. Just steps away from Sprouts, Trader Joe's, Carla Madison Recreation Center, Bluebird Theater, Tattered Cover, City Park, and many restaurants. Laundry and storage facilities on premises. Damage deposit is $950. There is a month-to-month lease option. Rent includes most utilities (heat, gas, electricity and water). Available now.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/144905p
No Dogs Allowed
