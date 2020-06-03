1605 Saint Paul St 1

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal stainless steel ceiling fan media room some paid utils

Unit Amenities ceiling fan garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities media room

Spacious One Bedroom in Denver's City Park - Property Id: 144905



Be close to everything, including downtown and City Park. 1 bedroom, garden-level apartment with extra room/study in quiet building located in South City Park. New bathroom with subway tile, new stainless appliances, eat-in kitchen, ceiling fans, disposal and microwave, hardwood floors throughout, new paint and curtains, and plenty of closet space. This unit has approximately 600 square feet and is located one block from City Park. Just minutes to downtown and on bus and bike routes. Just steps away from Sprouts, Trader Joe's, Carla Madison Recreation Center, Bluebird Theater, Tattered Cover, City Park, and many restaurants. Laundry and storage facilities on premises. Damage deposit is $950. There is a month-to-month lease option. Rent includes most utilities (heat, gas, electricity and water). Available now.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/144905p

Property Id 144905



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5075337)