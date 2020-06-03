All apartments in Denver
1605 Saint Paul St 1
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:56 AM

1605 Saint Paul St 1

1605 Saint Paul Street · No Longer Available
Location

1605 Saint Paul Street, Denver, CO 80206
City Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
stainless steel
ceiling fan
media room
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
Spacious One Bedroom in Denver's City Park - Property Id: 144905

Be close to everything, including downtown and City Park. 1 bedroom, garden-level apartment with extra room/study in quiet building located in South City Park. New bathroom with subway tile, new stainless appliances, eat-in kitchen, ceiling fans, disposal and microwave, hardwood floors throughout, new paint and curtains, and plenty of closet space. This unit has approximately 600 square feet and is located one block from City Park. Just minutes to downtown and on bus and bike routes. Just steps away from Sprouts, Trader Joe's, Carla Madison Recreation Center, Bluebird Theater, Tattered Cover, City Park, and many restaurants. Laundry and storage facilities on premises. Damage deposit is $950. There is a month-to-month lease option. Rent includes most utilities (heat, gas, electricity and water). Available now.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/144905p
Property Id 144905

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5075337)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1605 Saint Paul St 1 have any available units?
1605 Saint Paul St 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1605 Saint Paul St 1 have?
Some of 1605 Saint Paul St 1's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1605 Saint Paul St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1605 Saint Paul St 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 Saint Paul St 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1605 Saint Paul St 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1605 Saint Paul St 1 offer parking?
No, 1605 Saint Paul St 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1605 Saint Paul St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1605 Saint Paul St 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 Saint Paul St 1 have a pool?
No, 1605 Saint Paul St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1605 Saint Paul St 1 have accessible units?
No, 1605 Saint Paul St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 Saint Paul St 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1605 Saint Paul St 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
