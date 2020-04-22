1588 Glenarm Pl 1512

Amenities
Elegant One Bedroom in Central Downtown Highrise - Property Id: 246647
Come to a home towering 31 stories above the city to enjoy everything you'd expect in elegant high-rise living in spacious floor plans. Includes 24-hour concierge services, valet parking, and a team dedicated to exceeding your expectations.
Community Amenities:
Concierge
24 Hour Fitness Gym w/ Fitness On-Demand
Yoga/Pilates Studio
Game Room: Pool Table, Ping Pong, Foosball
Cyber Lounge + Indoor/Outdoor Lounge
Outdoor Terrace & Rooftop Deck + Conference Rooms
Movie Theater/ Airplay; 24-hour Valet
Covered or off-street parking + Controlled Access
Recycling Program + In-home Massage Therapist
Bike Storage & Car Sharing Available
Interiors:
Expansive Floor-to-Ceiling Windows*
Electronic Entry, Hardwood Flooring
Balcony + Fireplace & Slab Granite Countertops
Black-on-Black or Stainless Steel Appliances*
Slab Granite Countertops in Kitchen & Baths
Center Kitchen Islands* + Under-Counter lighting
Frameless Walk-In Showers* Oversized Soaking Tubs*
Individual Gas Grills on Balcony*
