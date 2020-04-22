1588 Glenarm Pl 1512

Amenities

Elegant One Bedroom in Central Downtown Highrise - Property Id: 246647



Come to a home towering 31 stories above the city to enjoy everything you'd expect in elegant high-rise living in spacious floor plans. Includes 24-hour concierge services, valet parking, and a team dedicated to exceeding your expectations.



Community Amenities:

Concierge

24 Hour Fitness Gym w/ Fitness On-Demand

Yoga/Pilates Studio

Game Room: Pool Table, Ping Pong, Foosball

Cyber Lounge + Indoor/Outdoor Lounge

Outdoor Terrace & Rooftop Deck + Conference Rooms

Movie Theater/ Airplay; 24-hour Valet

Covered or off-street parking + Controlled Access

Recycling Program + In-home Massage Therapist

Bike Storage & Car Sharing Available



Interiors:

Expansive Floor-to-Ceiling Windows*

Electronic Entry, Hardwood Flooring

Balcony + Fireplace & Slab Granite Countertops

Black-on-Black or Stainless Steel Appliances*

Slab Granite Countertops in Kitchen & Baths

Center Kitchen Islands* + Under-Counter lighting

Frameless Walk-In Showers* Oversized Soaking Tubs*

Individual Gas Grills on Balcony*

Property Id 246647



