All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1588 Glenarm Pl 1512.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1588 Glenarm Pl 1512
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1588 Glenarm Pl 1512

1588 Glenarm Place · (720) 730-6797
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Downtown Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1588 Glenarm Place, Denver, CO 80202
Downtown Denver

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1512 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 859 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
clubhouse
24hr concierge
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
media room
valet service
yoga
Elegant One Bedroom in Central Downtown Highrise - Property Id: 246647

Come to a home towering 31 stories above the city to enjoy everything you'd expect in elegant high-rise living in spacious floor plans. Includes 24-hour concierge services, valet parking, and a team dedicated to exceeding your expectations.

Community Amenities:
Concierge
24 Hour Fitness Gym w/ Fitness On-Demand
Yoga/Pilates Studio
Game Room: Pool Table, Ping Pong, Foosball
Cyber Lounge + Indoor/Outdoor Lounge
Outdoor Terrace & Rooftop Deck + Conference Rooms
Movie Theater/ Airplay; 24-hour Valet
Covered or off-street parking + Controlled Access
Recycling Program + In-home Massage Therapist
Bike Storage & Car Sharing Available

Interiors:
Expansive Floor-to-Ceiling Windows*
Electronic Entry, Hardwood Flooring
Balcony + Fireplace & Slab Granite Countertops
Black-on-Black or Stainless Steel Appliances*
Slab Granite Countertops in Kitchen & Baths
Center Kitchen Islands* + Under-Counter lighting
Frameless Walk-In Showers* Oversized Soaking Tubs*
Individual Gas Grills on Balcony*
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/246647
Property Id 246647

(RLNE5650791)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1588 Glenarm Pl 1512 have any available units?
1588 Glenarm Pl 1512 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1588 Glenarm Pl 1512 have?
Some of 1588 Glenarm Pl 1512's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1588 Glenarm Pl 1512 currently offering any rent specials?
1588 Glenarm Pl 1512 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1588 Glenarm Pl 1512 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1588 Glenarm Pl 1512 is pet friendly.
Does 1588 Glenarm Pl 1512 offer parking?
Yes, 1588 Glenarm Pl 1512 does offer parking.
Does 1588 Glenarm Pl 1512 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1588 Glenarm Pl 1512 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1588 Glenarm Pl 1512 have a pool?
No, 1588 Glenarm Pl 1512 does not have a pool.
Does 1588 Glenarm Pl 1512 have accessible units?
No, 1588 Glenarm Pl 1512 does not have accessible units.
Does 1588 Glenarm Pl 1512 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1588 Glenarm Pl 1512 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1588 Glenarm Pl 1512?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Modern Apartment Homes
6301 W Hampton Ave
Denver, CO 80227
Connect at First Creek
17900 East 56th Avenue
Denver, CO 80249
Tamarac Village Apartments
3300 S Tamarac Dr
Denver, CO 80231
Alexan Arapahoe Square
550 Park Avenue West
Denver, CO 80205
1000 Grant
1000 Grant St
Denver, CO 80203
Legend Oaks
1250 S Dayton St
Denver, CO 80247
Point 21
2131 Lawrence St
Denver, CO 80205
Strata
16505 Green Valley Ranch Blvd
Denver, CO 80239

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity