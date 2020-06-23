All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1543 Xenia Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1543 Xenia Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1543 Xenia Street

1543 North Xenia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
East Colfax
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1543 North Xenia Street, Denver, CO 80220
East Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Coming soon!! No showings until 12-1-18
Cute Two Bedroom in Denver
Two bedroom one bathroom located close to the University Hospital in Denver.
This home features hardwood floors and updated kitchen and bathroom.
Private backyard.
Washer/Dryer in your home.

Water included in rent.

Dogs are accepted with additional 500.00 pet deposit.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/756248?source=marketing

Call today for your showing this home will not last long..
720-474-2822

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1543 Xenia Street have any available units?
1543 Xenia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1543 Xenia Street have?
Some of 1543 Xenia Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1543 Xenia Street currently offering any rent specials?
1543 Xenia Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1543 Xenia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1543 Xenia Street is pet friendly.
Does 1543 Xenia Street offer parking?
No, 1543 Xenia Street does not offer parking.
Does 1543 Xenia Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1543 Xenia Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1543 Xenia Street have a pool?
No, 1543 Xenia Street does not have a pool.
Does 1543 Xenia Street have accessible units?
No, 1543 Xenia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1543 Xenia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1543 Xenia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1325 Garfield
1325 N Garfield St.
Denver, CO 80206
AMLI Park Avenue
755 E 19th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
245 Bannock
245 Bannock St
Denver, CO 80223
24 PLACE
2421 S Gaylord St
Denver, CO 80210
Pearl Apartments
7571 Technology Way
Denver, CO 80237
Continental Court
3129 West Arkansas Avenue
Denver, CO 80219
7575 Town Center
7575 E 29th Pl
Denver, CO 80238
Griffis Union Station
2905 Inca St
Denver, CO 80202

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University