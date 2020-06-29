152 S. Jackson Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking garage tennis court

Very nice quiet 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome in Cherry Creek. It is located only a few blocks from everything Cherry Creek has to offer including Cherry Creek shopping mall, Cherry Creek North, Pulaski & City of Brest Park, Tennis Courts, Denver Country Club, and the Cherry Creek Trail system. Prime location but still located on a peaceful block. It features a remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, glass tile backsplash, and all newer stainless steel appliances. The front entry is in a quiet courtyard accessible from the front or rear of the community. There are TWO garage parking spots, hardwood floors, gas fireplace, new white louvered blinds, new furnace, walk in closet, and jetted soak tub.



Please contact Chris Martinez with J & M Realty at (303) 619 - 6068 with any questions or to schedule a showing. You can also visit our website to submit an application. jmrealty.managebuilding.com



We are pet friendly with a one time pet fee.