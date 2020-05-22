All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1488 Madison Street #209

1488 Madison Street · No Longer Available
Location

1488 Madison Street, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Move in Ready! 1st Month's Rent is FREE!!!

Beautiful 2/3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Condo in Perfect City Park Location!
With over 1400 square feet this unit features two large bedrooms, two bathrooms with beautiful finishes and an additional room that can be used as a bedroom or office, each room has large built in closets. The apartment boasts from a large open plan living plan with gourmet eat-in kitchen that is complete with stainless steel appliances and cherry wood floors which lead into the dining and living area, perfect for entertaining.

There are 2 balconies in the condo, one off the living area and a larger terrace outside the master suite. This gorgeous apartment is complimented by vibrant colors and loads of natural light. In the perfect location it is two blocks from City Park, surrounded by restaurants, coffee shops, bars and steps away from the new Sprouts grocery store.

The building provides a secure entryway and an underground parking garage with an additional storage unit for all your outdoor gear. There is also an expansive community rooftop deck for relaxing and a perfect place to host large groups in the summer. A beautiful space close to downtown with all the amenities of living in a vibrant, urban neighborhood
.
Call today for showing! www.denverrealestatemoguls.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1488 Madison Street #209 have any available units?
1488 Madison Street #209 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1488 Madison Street #209 have?
Some of 1488 Madison Street #209's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1488 Madison Street #209 currently offering any rent specials?
1488 Madison Street #209 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1488 Madison Street #209 pet-friendly?
No, 1488 Madison Street #209 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1488 Madison Street #209 offer parking?
Yes, 1488 Madison Street #209 offers parking.
Does 1488 Madison Street #209 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1488 Madison Street #209 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1488 Madison Street #209 have a pool?
No, 1488 Madison Street #209 does not have a pool.
Does 1488 Madison Street #209 have accessible units?
No, 1488 Madison Street #209 does not have accessible units.
Does 1488 Madison Street #209 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1488 Madison Street #209 has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

