1465 Jersey St

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1b95b7f022 ----

*MOVE IN DURING APRIL AND GET THE REST OF THE MONTH FOR FREE!



- Free WiFi

- Hardwood plank flooring

- Easy walk to major grocery stores, restaurants, and other conveniences

- Denver City Park nearby

- Quick One-seat Express Service Bus Ride to Downtown Denver (RTD Route 15L)



$45 App fee

$800 Security deposit

$75 Flat monthly utility fee (covers use of water, heat, trash, and sewer) - Tenant billed separately for electric

$50/Month for optional covered parking space (if available)

No pets, please



Rental qualifications applicants must have:

- Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent

- No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years

- No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses

- No prior housing evictions

- No unpaid rental collections

- No open bankruptcies



Thanks for viewing!



Contact Deerwoods today! (303)-756-3300