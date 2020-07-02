1465 Jersey St

Amenities
*MOVE IN DURING APRIL AND GET THE REST OF THE MONTH FOR FREE!
- Free WiFi
- Hardwood plank flooring
- Easy walk to major grocery stores, restaurants, and other conveniences
- Denver City Park nearby
- Quick One-seat Express Service Bus Ride to Downtown Denver (RTD Route 15L)
$45 App fee
$800 Security deposit
$75 Flat monthly utility fee (covers use of water, heat, trash, and sewer) - Tenant billed separately for electric
$50/Month for optional covered parking space (if available)
No pets, please
Rental qualifications applicants must have:
- Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent
- No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years
- No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses
- No prior housing evictions
- No unpaid rental collections
- No open bankruptcies
