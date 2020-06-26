1460 Little Raven St.

Amenities

parking recently renovated gym pool elevator internet access

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool internet access

This is a newly renovated one bedroom apartment (new couch and living room chair as well) in a prime LODO location only a few short blocks away from Whole Foods and the 16th Street Mall ride. It has a beautifully landscaped pool area, gym and common areas. Nice location in building with a good view (it does not look onto another apartment) and near elevator and trash chute. Does not get train/light rail noise. Well-equipped kitchen. Very nice. Parking available for $125 a month. You will be responsible for internet and utilities. Right next to Cherry Creek Trail, So. Platte River and Confluence Park. A 15 minute walk to King Soopers.