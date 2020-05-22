1456 Roslyn St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Amazingly updated 5 bedroom house in Denver. New flooring, paint, outlets, fixtures everywhere you look! HUGE entertaining area encompassing the kitchen, dining and living rooms. Granite counter and breakfast bar adorn this modern kitchen. Good sized heated patio out back overlooks an entertaining area. Two bedrooms + full bath upstairs, 2 bedrooms + bath on the main floor, 1 non-conforming bedroom + family room & laundry (washer/dryer included) in the basement! Beautifully landscaped yard with fresh flowers and a large sitting area out front along with a long driveway + street parking. (garage not included) Close to restaurants, shopping and all that Denver has to offer. This is a pet-free property and we are looking for credit scores above 600, income 3 times rent. Offered by Emily Erickson, Agent with Renters Warehouse 720-238-5181. Please call or go to showmojo.com/emilyerickson/gallery to schedule your showing today! 2+ year leases strongly preferred.