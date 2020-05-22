All apartments in Denver
Denver, CO
1456 Roslyn St
Last updated October 2 2019 at 5:35 PM

1456 Roslyn St

1456 Roslyn St · No Longer Available
Location

1456 Roslyn St, Denver, CO 80220
East Colfax

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazingly updated 5 bedroom house in Denver. New flooring, paint, outlets, fixtures everywhere you look! HUGE entertaining area encompassing the kitchen, dining and living rooms. Granite counter and breakfast bar adorn this modern kitchen. Good sized heated patio out back overlooks an entertaining area. Two bedrooms + full bath upstairs, 2 bedrooms + bath on the main floor, 1 non-conforming bedroom + family room & laundry (washer/dryer included) in the basement! Beautifully landscaped yard with fresh flowers and a large sitting area out front along with a long driveway + street parking. (garage not included) Close to restaurants, shopping and all that Denver has to offer. This is a pet-free property and we are looking for credit scores above 600, income 3 times rent. Offered by Emily Erickson, Agent with Renters Warehouse 720-238-5181. Please call or go to showmojo.com/emilyerickson/gallery to schedule your showing today! 2+ year leases strongly preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1456 Roslyn St have any available units?
1456 Roslyn St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1456 Roslyn St have?
Some of 1456 Roslyn St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1456 Roslyn St currently offering any rent specials?
1456 Roslyn St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1456 Roslyn St pet-friendly?
No, 1456 Roslyn St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1456 Roslyn St offer parking?
Yes, 1456 Roslyn St offers parking.
Does 1456 Roslyn St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1456 Roslyn St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1456 Roslyn St have a pool?
No, 1456 Roslyn St does not have a pool.
Does 1456 Roslyn St have accessible units?
No, 1456 Roslyn St does not have accessible units.
Does 1456 Roslyn St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1456 Roslyn St does not have units with dishwashers.
