Last updated January 15 2020 at 8:47 AM

1431 S Sherman St

1431 South Sherman Street · No Longer Available
Location

1431 South Sherman Street, Denver, CO 80210
Platt Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Come check out this amazingly updated bungalow in Denver's Platt Park. Start your new year off in a new home -- this one is Available on January 1, 2020. This home has so much charm, character and attention to detail. Newer hardwood flooring throughout most of the main floor and upper bedrooms. Great craftsmanship with moldings that were common from the time period the home was built but updated with modern appeal. The living room, dining and kitchen flow perfectly in a wide-open floorplan. Kitchen has exposed brick, granite countertops and clean white cabinetry. Plenty of space for food prep, entertaining and storage. A large walk-in pantry off of the kitchen is any chef's dream. Two large bedrooms with ceiling fans and large windows share a full bath on the main level.

Visit our Website [PMIelevation] to view the 360 Degree Virtual Tour and to book a showing time.

There is a fully finished basement with 9-foot ceilings! The exposed brick is continued in this space. This area is great for a family room or your visiting guests or can be used as a private master bedroom getaway. The full bath off of the bedroom has modern tile work with heated floors. The space is topped off with dual vanities, and a limestone tile shower. The bed features another exposed brick wall, recessed task lighting and a walk-in closet. There is a fourth bedroom in the basement with a recessed ceiling.

Off the back of the house is a full mud room / laundry room. Included are the front-loading washer and dryer and additional storage cabinet. The back yard has a cute hardscaped patio, walkway and a private 2-car garage.

Seeking a minimum of 18-month lease

Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Water, Sewer, Gas, Electric), Trash is included in rent, Filter Maintenance Program ($10/Month) / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO / Pet Application Fees -- SORRY NO CATS (See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy), Pet Deposits and Initiation Fees are additional / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Month's Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center) / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit. This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.

This neighborhood is amazing. Close to both Platt park and Wash Park, plenty of nightlife, right in between all the shops and restaurants near South Pearl Street and South Broadway. Easy access to I-25 and public transportation, just around the corner is the Louisiana / Pearl Light Rail station to get you out to Downtown or DTC.

360 Tour Link below or at PMI Elevation Website:

https://pmielevation.info/1431-S-SHERMAN-ST-VIRTUAL-TOUR

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INC.
PMI ELEVATION
13709 Omega Circle, Lone Tree, CO 80124
720-744-0790
WWW.DENVERPROPERTYMANAGEMENTINC.NET

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1431 S Sherman St have any available units?
1431 S Sherman St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1431 S Sherman St have?
Some of 1431 S Sherman St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1431 S Sherman St currently offering any rent specials?
1431 S Sherman St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1431 S Sherman St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1431 S Sherman St is pet friendly.
Does 1431 S Sherman St offer parking?
Yes, 1431 S Sherman St offers parking.
Does 1431 S Sherman St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1431 S Sherman St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1431 S Sherman St have a pool?
No, 1431 S Sherman St does not have a pool.
Does 1431 S Sherman St have accessible units?
No, 1431 S Sherman St does not have accessible units.
Does 1431 S Sherman St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1431 S Sherman St has units with dishwashers.

