Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1414 E 8th Ave Apt #4

1414 East 8th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1414 East 8th Avenue, Denver, CO 80218
Denver Country Club

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
bike storage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bike storage
1414 E. 8th Ave Apt #4 Available 04/01/19 Remodeled 2 Bed Condo in Cheeseman Park - Beautiful Old World Charm. Walk 2 blocks to Cheeseman Park. Hardwood floors, Ceramic Tile, Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, HUGE WINDOWS/ LOTS OF BRIGHT LIGHT! Water, Sewer & Trash are all included in the rent, tenant only pays Gas/Lights!! Also, Onsite Laundry, no leaving the building or driving with your laundry.

LARGE BEDROOM. BASEMENT STORAGE, BIKE STORAGE

Might possibly be to rent as soon as Mid March!!

(RLNE4670864)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1414 E 8th Ave Apt #4 have any available units?
1414 E 8th Ave Apt #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1414 E 8th Ave Apt #4 have?
Some of 1414 E 8th Ave Apt #4's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1414 E 8th Ave Apt #4 currently offering any rent specials?
1414 E 8th Ave Apt #4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1414 E 8th Ave Apt #4 pet-friendly?
No, 1414 E 8th Ave Apt #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1414 E 8th Ave Apt #4 offer parking?
No, 1414 E 8th Ave Apt #4 does not offer parking.
Does 1414 E 8th Ave Apt #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1414 E 8th Ave Apt #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1414 E 8th Ave Apt #4 have a pool?
No, 1414 E 8th Ave Apt #4 does not have a pool.
Does 1414 E 8th Ave Apt #4 have accessible units?
No, 1414 E 8th Ave Apt #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1414 E 8th Ave Apt #4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1414 E 8th Ave Apt #4 has units with dishwashers.
