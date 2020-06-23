Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated bike storage range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry bike storage

1414 E. 8th Ave Apt #4 Available 04/01/19 Remodeled 2 Bed Condo in Cheeseman Park - Beautiful Old World Charm. Walk 2 blocks to Cheeseman Park. Hardwood floors, Ceramic Tile, Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, HUGE WINDOWS/ LOTS OF BRIGHT LIGHT! Water, Sewer & Trash are all included in the rent, tenant only pays Gas/Lights!! Also, Onsite Laundry, no leaving the building or driving with your laundry.



LARGE BEDROOM. BASEMENT STORAGE, BIKE STORAGE



Might possibly be to rent as soon as Mid March!!



(RLNE4670864)