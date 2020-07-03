All apartments in Denver
Last updated December 18 2019 at 3:34 PM

1360 S Osceola St

1360 South Osceola Street · No Longer Available
Location

1360 South Osceola Street, Denver, CO 80219
Mar Lee

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
***Move-in prior to 11/20 and we will take $200 off move-in cost & $200 off Dec. rent***
Ask Leasing for details
Recently remodeled 3 bed 2 bath plus additional office room. Homes has luxury vinyl plank floors throughout home with carpet is 2 bedrooms and office. BRAND NEW EVERYTHING!! The beautiful kitchen comes with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and opens to the shared living/dining area. Modern finishes throughout. The main floor gets amazing natural light. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and attached bathroom w/ private entrance from backyard. Oversized 2 car garage and an additional carport. Property has a great backyard that's perfect for entertaining! Washer/Dryer hook ups but tenant must provided Washer/Dryer.

Travel is easy with quick access to Santa Fe Dr and I-25. Nearby schools include Godsman Elementary School, Kepner Middle School and Lincoln High School.

*************
$50 Application Fee per Adult Occupant (18+)
$235 Administration Fee Due at Move-In
1% Monthly Lease Admin Fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1360 S Osceola St have any available units?
1360 S Osceola St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1360 S Osceola St have?
Some of 1360 S Osceola St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1360 S Osceola St currently offering any rent specials?
1360 S Osceola St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1360 S Osceola St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1360 S Osceola St is pet friendly.
Does 1360 S Osceola St offer parking?
Yes, 1360 S Osceola St offers parking.
Does 1360 S Osceola St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1360 S Osceola St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1360 S Osceola St have a pool?
No, 1360 S Osceola St does not have a pool.
Does 1360 S Osceola St have accessible units?
No, 1360 S Osceola St does not have accessible units.
Does 1360 S Osceola St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1360 S Osceola St has units with dishwashers.

