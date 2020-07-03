1360 S Osceola St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

***Move-in prior to 11/20 and we will take $200 off move-in cost & $200 off Dec. rent***

Ask Leasing for details

Recently remodeled 3 bed 2 bath plus additional office room. Homes has luxury vinyl plank floors throughout home with carpet is 2 bedrooms and office. BRAND NEW EVERYTHING!! The beautiful kitchen comes with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and opens to the shared living/dining area. Modern finishes throughout. The main floor gets amazing natural light. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and attached bathroom w/ private entrance from backyard. Oversized 2 car garage and an additional carport. Property has a great backyard that's perfect for entertaining! Washer/Dryer hook ups but tenant must provided Washer/Dryer.



Travel is easy with quick access to Santa Fe Dr and I-25. Nearby schools include Godsman Elementary School, Kepner Middle School and Lincoln High School.



$50 Application Fee per Adult Occupant (18+)

$235 Administration Fee Due at Move-In

1% Monthly Lease Admin Fee