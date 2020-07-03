1360 S Osceola St

Amenities
Recently remodeled 3 bed 2 bath plus additional office room. Homes has luxury vinyl plank floors throughout home with carpet is 2 bedrooms and office. BRAND NEW EVERYTHING!! The beautiful kitchen comes with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and opens to the shared living/dining area. Modern finishes throughout. The main floor gets amazing natural light. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and attached bathroom w/ private entrance from backyard. Oversized 2 car garage and an additional carport. Property has a great backyard that's perfect for entertaining! Washer/Dryer hook ups but tenant must provided Washer/Dryer.
Travel is easy with quick access to Santa Fe Dr and I-25. Nearby schools include Godsman Elementary School, Kepner Middle School and Lincoln High School.
$50 Application Fee per Adult Occupant (18+)
$235 Administration Fee Due at Move-In
1% Monthly Lease Admin Fee