**TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, PLEASE VISIT HTTP://URBANWESTPM.COM/SHOWING-REQUEST/**LOOK & LEASE SPECIAL! Apply within 24 hours of viewing the property and RECEIVE $250 off 1st MONTHS RENT!ADDRESS: 1358 S Zuni Street, Denver CO 80223Welcome home to RUBY HILL! This 1955 BRICK RANCH includes COVERED FRONT PORCH w/ 3 beds, 2 baths & 2072 sq. ft. The EAT-IN kitchen includes NEWLY PAINTED CABINETS, tile flooring, tile back-splash & lots of storage; NEWER PAINT, HARDWOOD FLOORING t/o, SECURITY SYSTEM & A/C; living room w/ large glass windows & NEWER BERBER CARPET; OVER-SIZED SUN-ROOM with MINI KITCHEN, VAULTED CEILINGS, PRIVATE ENTRANCE & SEVERAL LARGE WINDOWS; BASEMENT INCLUDES 2 rooms great for an office or craft room, living room, 3/4 bath, large laundry room w/ WASHER and DRYER; 1 CAR CARPORT, NEW EXTERIOR PAINT, interior shop & over-sized FENCED BACK YARD. All appliances are included & PETS ALLOWED!COMPLEX NAME: Ruby Hill COUNTY: Denver LEASE DURATION: 1 Year SCHOOL DISTRICT: Denver County 1 ELEMENTARY: Godsman JR HIGH/ MIDDLE: Grant SR HIGH: Abraham Lincoln PARKING TYPE: Attached Carport TOTAL BEDROOMS: 3 FULL BATHS: 1 BATHS: 1 STYLE: Raised Ranch ARCHITECTURE: Bungalow STYLE CHARACTERISTICS: Side-by-Side YEAR BUILT: 1955 # OF STORIES IN THIS UNIT: 1 UNIT LEVEL: Ground OWNER PAID UTILITIES: Insurance, Maintenance, Property Tax, Trash SQ FT TOTAL: 2072 SQ FT MAIN: 1036 SQ FT BASEMENT: 1036 BASEMENT SIZE: Full BASEMENT TYPE: Garden Level BASEMENT FINISHED: Yes BASEMENT % FINISHED: 100% FUEL TYPE: Gas HEATING TYPE: Forced Air COOLING: Air Conditioning - Central, Ceiling Fan INTERIOR FEATURES: Breakfast Nook, Cable Available, Eating Space/ Kitchen, Foyer/ Entry, Internet Access (Wired), Pet Free, Security System, Smoke Free, Updated, Vaulted Ceilings, Window Coverings, Work Shop (Interior) APPLIANCES: Cook Top, Dishwasher, Disposal, Dryer, Microwave Oven, Refrigerator, Self-Cleaning Oven, Smoke Alarm, Stove/ Range/ Oven, Washer FLOORING: Carpet, Concrete, Laminate, Tile Floor, Vinyl/ Linoleum LAUNDRY: W/D Hookups in Unit, Washer/ Dryer Included COUNTER-TOP STYLE: Laminate, Solid Surface EXTERIOR FEATURES: Covered Patio, Fence, Front Porch, Garden Area, Gutters, Lighting, Professional Landscaping, Sprinkler System, Yard SITE DESCRIPTION: Adjacent to Park, Near Public Transportation FRONT FACES: West TYPE & DISTANCE TO PUBLIC TRANSIT: .07 Miles RESTRICTIONS & COVENANTS: Cats OK, Dogs OK LEASE TERMS: Availability: Immediate - 1 year lease $2095 per month - $50 application fee per adult - $2095 refundable security deposit - $250 non-refundable cleaning fee - $100 refundable cat deposit, $250 refundable dog deposit