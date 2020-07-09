All apartments in Denver
1358 S Zuni Street
1358 S Zuni Street

1358 South Zuni Street · No Longer Available
Location

1358 South Zuni Street, Denver, CO 80223
Ruby Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
**TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, PLEASE VISIT HTTP://URBANWESTPM.COM/SHOWING-REQUEST/**LOOK & LEASE SPECIAL! Apply within 24 hours of viewing the property and RECEIVE $250 off 1st MONTHS RENT!ADDRESS: 1358 S Zuni Street, Denver CO 80223Welcome home to RUBY HILL! This 1955 BRICK RANCH includes COVERED FRONT PORCH w/ 3 beds, 2 baths & 2072 sq. ft. The EAT-IN kitchen includes NEWLY PAINTED CABINETS, tile flooring, tile back-splash & lots of storage; NEWER PAINT, HARDWOOD FLOORING t/o, SECURITY SYSTEM & A/C; living room w/ large glass windows & NEWER BERBER CARPET; OVER-SIZED SUN-ROOM with MINI KITCHEN, VAULTED CEILINGS, PRIVATE ENTRANCE & SEVERAL LARGE WINDOWS; BASEMENT INCLUDES 2 rooms great for an office or craft room, living room, 3/4 bath, large laundry room w/ WASHER and DRYER; 1 CAR CARPORT, NEW EXTERIOR PAINT, interior shop & over-sized FENCED BACK YARD. All appliances are included & PETS ALLOWED!COMPLEX NAME: Ruby Hill COUNTY: Denver LEASE DURATION: 1 Year SCHOOL DISTRICT: Denver County 1 ELEMENTARY: Godsman JR HIGH/ MIDDLE: Grant SR HIGH: Abraham Lincoln PARKING TYPE: Attached Carport TOTAL BEDROOMS: 3 FULL BATHS: 1 BATHS: 1 STYLE: Raised Ranch ARCHITECTURE: Bungalow STYLE CHARACTERISTICS: Side-by-Side YEAR BUILT: 1955 # OF STORIES IN THIS UNIT: 1 UNIT LEVEL: Ground OWNER PAID UTILITIES: Insurance, Maintenance, Property Tax, Trash SQ FT TOTAL: 2072 SQ FT MAIN: 1036 SQ FT BASEMENT: 1036 BASEMENT SIZE: Full BASEMENT TYPE: Garden Level BASEMENT FINISHED: Yes BASEMENT % FINISHED: 100% FUEL TYPE: Gas HEATING TYPE: Forced Air COOLING: Air Conditioning - Central, Ceiling Fan INTERIOR FEATURES: Breakfast Nook, Cable Available, Eating Space/ Kitchen, Foyer/ Entry, Internet Access (Wired), Pet Free, Security System, Smoke Free, Updated, Vaulted Ceilings, Window Coverings, Work Shop (Interior) APPLIANCES: Cook Top, Dishwasher, Disposal, Dryer, Microwave Oven, Refrigerator, Self-Cleaning Oven, Smoke Alarm, Stove/ Range/ Oven, Washer FLOORING: Carpet, Concrete, Laminate, Tile Floor, Vinyl/ Linoleum LAUNDRY: W/D Hookups in Unit, Washer/ Dryer Included COUNTER-TOP STYLE: Laminate, Solid Surface EXTERIOR FEATURES: Covered Patio, Fence, Front Porch, Garden Area, Gutters, Lighting, Professional Landscaping, Sprinkler System, Yard SITE DESCRIPTION: Adjacent to Park, Near Public Transportation FRONT FACES: West TYPE & DISTANCE TO PUBLIC TRANSIT: .07 Miles RESTRICTIONS & COVENANTS: Cats OK, Dogs OK LEASE TERMS: Availability: Immediate - 1 year lease $2095 per month - $50 application fee per adult - $2095 refundable security deposit - $250 non-refundable cleaning fee - $100 refundable cat deposit, $250 refundable dog deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1358 S Zuni Street have any available units?
1358 S Zuni Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1358 S Zuni Street have?
Some of 1358 S Zuni Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1358 S Zuni Street currently offering any rent specials?
1358 S Zuni Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1358 S Zuni Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1358 S Zuni Street is pet friendly.
Does 1358 S Zuni Street offer parking?
Yes, 1358 S Zuni Street offers parking.
Does 1358 S Zuni Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1358 S Zuni Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1358 S Zuni Street have a pool?
No, 1358 S Zuni Street does not have a pool.
Does 1358 S Zuni Street have accessible units?
No, 1358 S Zuni Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1358 S Zuni Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1358 S Zuni Street has units with dishwashers.

