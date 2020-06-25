All apartments in Denver
1355 Rosemary St
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:36 AM

1355 Rosemary St

1355 Rosemary Street · (303) 327-6583
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1355 Rosemary Street, Denver, CO 80220
East Colfax

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1355 Rosemary St · Avail. Jul 8

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1164 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1355 Rosemary St Available 07/08/20 2 Bedroom ranch style home in Kensington! - Updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom ranch style home in Kensington! Over 1,150 finished square feet including a great living room with beautiful wood burning fireplace and wood floors. Spacious kitchen complete with tile floors, stove/range, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Great patio and large back yard with easy access to downtown and just minutes to Anschutz-Fitzsimons medical campus.

Non-Smoking Property.
Pets Negotiable.

For more information or to schedule a showing please visit www.propertiespluscolorado.com

or call 303-327-6583

(RLNE4891089)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1355 Rosemary St have any available units?
1355 Rosemary St has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1355 Rosemary St have?
Some of 1355 Rosemary St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1355 Rosemary St currently offering any rent specials?
1355 Rosemary St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1355 Rosemary St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1355 Rosemary St is pet friendly.
Does 1355 Rosemary St offer parking?
No, 1355 Rosemary St does not offer parking.
Does 1355 Rosemary St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1355 Rosemary St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1355 Rosemary St have a pool?
No, 1355 Rosemary St does not have a pool.
Does 1355 Rosemary St have accessible units?
No, 1355 Rosemary St does not have accessible units.
Does 1355 Rosemary St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1355 Rosemary St has units with dishwashers.
