Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1355 Rosemary St Available 07/08/20 2 Bedroom ranch style home in Kensington! - Updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom ranch style home in Kensington! Over 1,150 finished square feet including a great living room with beautiful wood burning fireplace and wood floors. Spacious kitchen complete with tile floors, stove/range, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Great patio and large back yard with easy access to downtown and just minutes to Anschutz-Fitzsimons medical campus.



Non-Smoking Property.

Pets Negotiable.



For more information or to schedule a showing please visit www.propertiespluscolorado.com



or call 303-327-6583



(RLNE4891089)