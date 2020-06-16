All apartments in Denver
1350 Lawrence Street #5D
1350 Lawrence Street #5D

1350 Lawrence Street · No Longer Available
Location

1350 Lawrence Street, Denver, CO 80204
Downtown Denver

Amenities

pet friendly
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Imagine finishing a bike ride, or walk with the dog on cherry creek trail, just across the street, is your downtown oasis with LODO and mountain views. Take a quick walk to your favorite restaurant, Sushi, BBQ, or Pizza? A concert or show calling your name well The Denver Center for Performing Arts is right out your door. People watching on 16th street mall is always fun. Or maybe an escape to the mountains is needed, with I25 and I70 right down the street that is possible too. Whatever you are in the mood for making this condo your home is just the next step to living your fullest life!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

