1350 Lawrence Street #5D

Amenities

pet friendly bbq/grill

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Imagine finishing a bike ride, or walk with the dog on cherry creek trail, just across the street, is your downtown oasis with LODO and mountain views. Take a quick walk to your favorite restaurant, Sushi, BBQ, or Pizza? A concert or show calling your name well The Denver Center for Performing Arts is right out your door. People watching on 16th street mall is always fun. Or maybe an escape to the mountains is needed, with I25 and I70 right down the street that is possible too. Whatever you are in the mood for making this condo your home is just the next step to living your fullest life!