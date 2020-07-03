1321 S. Raleigh St.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated microwave carpet

Newly Renovated Home Available for Immediate Rental!! - This little GEM got a face lift from inside out including a fresh new paint job, new kitchen layout with granite counter tops, white shaker cabinets, tile flooring and a new microwave!!! Refinished original hardwood floors in main living area and new carpet in both bedrooms. Bathroom was beautifully updated with new tile shower/tub surround and flooring with new vanity and matching granite counter tops to kitchen. Exterior has new siding and new double-pane insulated windows. Lovely covered back cement patio for relaxing (both back cement patio and front steps and driveway have new cement for a fresh new look!!!). Near Garfield Lake Park, Sanderson Gulch Park and Sanderson Gulch Park & Trail. Neighborhood Elementary, Middle and High School within walking distance just a few minutes away. Tenant responsible for gas, electric, water and sewer in addition to rent. No pets. No smoking.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5245371)