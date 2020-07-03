All apartments in Denver
Last updated November 13 2019 at 2:26 PM

1321 S. Raleigh St.

1321 South Raleigh Street · No Longer Available
Location

1321 South Raleigh Street, Denver, CO 80219
Mar Lee

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly Renovated Home Available for Immediate Rental!! - This little GEM got a face lift from inside out including a fresh new paint job, new kitchen layout with granite counter tops, white shaker cabinets, tile flooring and a new microwave!!! Refinished original hardwood floors in main living area and new carpet in both bedrooms. Bathroom was beautifully updated with new tile shower/tub surround and flooring with new vanity and matching granite counter tops to kitchen. Exterior has new siding and new double-pane insulated windows. Lovely covered back cement patio for relaxing (both back cement patio and front steps and driveway have new cement for a fresh new look!!!). Near Garfield Lake Park, Sanderson Gulch Park and Sanderson Gulch Park & Trail. Neighborhood Elementary, Middle and High School within walking distance just a few minutes away. Tenant responsible for gas, electric, water and sewer in addition to rent. No pets. No smoking.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5245371)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1321 S. Raleigh St. have any available units?
1321 S. Raleigh St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1321 S. Raleigh St. have?
Some of 1321 S. Raleigh St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1321 S. Raleigh St. currently offering any rent specials?
1321 S. Raleigh St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1321 S. Raleigh St. pet-friendly?
No, 1321 S. Raleigh St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1321 S. Raleigh St. offer parking?
No, 1321 S. Raleigh St. does not offer parking.
Does 1321 S. Raleigh St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1321 S. Raleigh St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1321 S. Raleigh St. have a pool?
No, 1321 S. Raleigh St. does not have a pool.
Does 1321 S. Raleigh St. have accessible units?
No, 1321 S. Raleigh St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1321 S. Raleigh St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1321 S. Raleigh St. does not have units with dishwashers.

