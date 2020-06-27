All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 28 2019 at 5:54 PM

1300 Adams Street

1300 Adams Street · No Longer Available
Location

1300 Adams Street, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Welcome Home to Black Swan! Where Modern meets Contemporary and Location keeps you In the Moment!

Located at 1300 Adams Street and 1380 Steele St in the heart of Congress Park, Denver, CO. Our latest remodeled apartments provide the perfect balance of artistic flair, comfort, and convenience. Congress Park is one of Denvers most prominent neighborhoods, Congress Park, you are only minutes to Downtown Denver, City Park, Cheeseman Park, and some of East Colfax’s best attractions. Convenient stroll to local shops, restaurants, and night life along the Colfax Avenue Bluebird District!

Color therapy! Attention to color, texture, and design is evident in the beautiful restoration of two of Congress Parks classic buildings. Magnificent attention to detail throughout both communities featuring a gorgeous outdoor pool, fitness room, glass elevator overlooking the community, business center, coffee lounge, complimentary on-site laundry room, and exceptional views of the front range!

Looking for a Studio, 1 Bed, 2 Bed, 2 Bed/2 Bath! We have them! Tell your friends and receive additional rent concessions!
Ranging in price from $2795 to $1295 we have a home to meet your budget!

Just some of Bluebird Districts’ Restaurants within a short walk from your door!

Denver Biscuit Co.
Kitchen Table: BBQ & Comfort Food
Mezcal
Fat Sully's Pizza
Annie's Cafe and Bar
The Atomic Cowboy
Trattoria Stella on Colfax
Tommy's Thai Restaurant
To The Wind Bistro
Bastien's

Community Features include: 
* BBQ/Picnic Area
* Business Center
* Cable TV Ready
* Ceiling Fan
* Courtyard
* Coffee Bar
* Complimentary Laundry- Shared
* Dishwasher
* Dogs Allowed
* Efficient Appliances
* Elevator
* Fireplace
* Flooring: Hardwood
* Garbage Disposal
* High Ceilings
* High-speed Internet Ready
* Large Closets
* Large Dogs Allowed
* Microwave Oven
* Off Street Parking
* Patio Balcony
* Refrigerator
* Security: Gated Entry
* Small Dogs Allowed
* Storage Space
* Swimming Pool
* View
* Window Coverings

Call, Text, Tour! Its that easy to set up a time to pick your next home. We have several to choose from and offering excellent move in specials to make coming home even easier.

Contact Jason Jones- 970-391-1943 via TEXT for the fastest response
Jason.jones@realatlas.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,195, Application Fee: $45, Available Now

Pet Policy: Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 Adams Street have any available units?
1300 Adams Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1300 Adams Street have?
Some of 1300 Adams Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 Adams Street currently offering any rent specials?
1300 Adams Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 Adams Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1300 Adams Street is pet friendly.
Does 1300 Adams Street offer parking?
Yes, 1300 Adams Street offers parking.
Does 1300 Adams Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1300 Adams Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 Adams Street have a pool?
Yes, 1300 Adams Street has a pool.
Does 1300 Adams Street have accessible units?
No, 1300 Adams Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 Adams Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1300 Adams Street has units with dishwashers.
