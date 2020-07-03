All apartments in Denver
Location

1285 Cherry Street, Denver, CO 80220
Hale

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
media room
pet friendly
Updated Tudor located in the heart of Denver's sought after Hale/Mayfair neighborhood just blocks from the new 23 acre 9th & Co development featuring the newest dining and recreational options in Denver.

This home features a chef's kitchen, open concept, bright and airy living and dining areas, two fireplaces, updated bathrooms, large sunny double pained windows, original quarter swan oak staircase, 7" moldings, original plaster walls and woodwork, 22" basement/outside walls, south facing patio, professionally Xeriscaped front yard for zero maintenance . Beautifully manicured spacious and fenced back yard, two car detached garage. Your romantic master bedroom includes en-suite master bath and a gas fireplace. Secondary bedrooms are large, one has it's own lovely sun room/study.

5 minutes to Rose Medical Center and Hospital, restaurants, Trader Joes, Lindsley Park and shopping. 3 minute drive to new development - 9+CO. 9+CO will feature ten new establishments to eat and drink! Add to that an AMC movie theater and several other retail businesses and services!

Dogs okay upon approval and additional pet security deposit

**Rental terms**: high speed dsl internet included in rental rate. This is a 6 month rental available only October 1, 2019 through April 1, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1285 Cherry St have any available units?
1285 Cherry St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1285 Cherry St have?
Some of 1285 Cherry St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1285 Cherry St currently offering any rent specials?
1285 Cherry St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1285 Cherry St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1285 Cherry St is pet friendly.
Does 1285 Cherry St offer parking?
Yes, 1285 Cherry St offers parking.
Does 1285 Cherry St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1285 Cherry St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1285 Cherry St have a pool?
No, 1285 Cherry St does not have a pool.
Does 1285 Cherry St have accessible units?
No, 1285 Cherry St does not have accessible units.
Does 1285 Cherry St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1285 Cherry St does not have units with dishwashers.

