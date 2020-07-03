1285 Cherry St

Amenities

Updated Tudor located in the heart of Denver's sought after Hale/Mayfair neighborhood just blocks from the new 23 acre 9th & Co development featuring the newest dining and recreational options in Denver.



This home features a chef's kitchen, open concept, bright and airy living and dining areas, two fireplaces, updated bathrooms, large sunny double pained windows, original quarter swan oak staircase, 7" moldings, original plaster walls and woodwork, 22" basement/outside walls, south facing patio, professionally Xeriscaped front yard for zero maintenance . Beautifully manicured spacious and fenced back yard, two car detached garage. Your romantic master bedroom includes en-suite master bath and a gas fireplace. Secondary bedrooms are large, one has it's own lovely sun room/study.



5 minutes to Rose Medical Center and Hospital, restaurants, Trader Joes, Lindsley Park and shopping. 3 minute drive to new development - 9+CO. 9+CO will feature ten new establishments to eat and drink! Add to that an AMC movie theater and several other retail businesses and services!



Dogs okay upon approval and additional pet security deposit



**Rental terms**: high speed dsl internet included in rental rate. This is a 6 month rental available only October 1, 2019 through April 1, 2020.