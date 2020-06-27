All apartments in Denver
1250 W. Erb Place

1250 West Erb Place · No Longer Available
Location

1250 West Erb Place, Denver, CO 80223
Athmar Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice three bedroom single family with finished basement and washer/dryer hook ups - 1250 W. Erb is a single family home features: Living room, 3 bedrooms, bathroom, kitchen with eating space, range, refrigerator, dishwasher, laundry closet with washer / dryer hook ups, partially finished basement and off street parking.

The home is close to Santa Fe & Mississippi. Near Rubyhill Levitt Pavilion, Chain Reaction Brewing Company, Houston Park, minutes from downtown, Mile High Stadium, Elitch Gardens, easy access to I-25 and 6th Avenue.

The rent for the home is $1795.00, $1700.00 deposit (WAC) and $40.00 application fee per applicants 18 years of age.

Pet friendly, $50.00 additional in rent per month and $150.00 extra deposit. The tenant must pick up after their pet. No vicious breeds, must be current on vaccines and spayed or neutered.

To schedule a showing please go to www.atsmithco.com, click on the properties for rent tab, find this property, click on view details and fill out the information. An email and or text message will be sent to you with additional information regarding showing times. If you do not receive an email in 24 hours please check your spam or junk file.
For additional information or to schedule an appointment direct please call 303-233-3976.

(RLNE2456867)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1250 W. Erb Place have any available units?
1250 W. Erb Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1250 W. Erb Place have?
Some of 1250 W. Erb Place's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1250 W. Erb Place currently offering any rent specials?
1250 W. Erb Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1250 W. Erb Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1250 W. Erb Place is pet friendly.
Does 1250 W. Erb Place offer parking?
Yes, 1250 W. Erb Place offers parking.
Does 1250 W. Erb Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1250 W. Erb Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1250 W. Erb Place have a pool?
No, 1250 W. Erb Place does not have a pool.
Does 1250 W. Erb Place have accessible units?
No, 1250 W. Erb Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1250 W. Erb Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1250 W. Erb Place has units with dishwashers.
