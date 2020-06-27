1250 W. Erb Place

Amenities

Nice three bedroom single family with finished basement and washer/dryer hook ups - 1250 W. Erb is a single family home features: Living room, 3 bedrooms, bathroom, kitchen with eating space, range, refrigerator, dishwasher, laundry closet with washer / dryer hook ups, partially finished basement and off street parking.



The home is close to Santa Fe & Mississippi. Near Rubyhill Levitt Pavilion, Chain Reaction Brewing Company, Houston Park, minutes from downtown, Mile High Stadium, Elitch Gardens, easy access to I-25 and 6th Avenue.



The rent for the home is $1795.00, $1700.00 deposit (WAC) and $40.00 application fee per applicants 18 years of age.



Pet friendly, $50.00 additional in rent per month and $150.00 extra deposit. The tenant must pick up after their pet. No vicious breeds, must be current on vaccines and spayed or neutered.



To schedule a showing please go to www.atsmithco.com, click on the properties for rent tab, find this property, click on view details and fill out the information. An email and or text message will be sent to you with additional information regarding showing times. If you do not receive an email in 24 hours please check your spam or junk file.

For additional information or to schedule an appointment direct please call 303-233-3976.



(RLNE2456867)