1220 Cook St

You'll love the location of this 2-bedroom plus den Congress Park brick bungalow -- close to dining, shopping and fun, but on a lovely, shaded street with little traffic. This charming home is available in early August and features original hardwood floors throughout. The 1,000 sf main floor also features:

• Spacious living room with decorative fireplace and built-ins

• Formal dining room with arched entry

• Updated kitchen and dining nook

• Two roomy bedrooms with good-sized closets

• Updated full bathroom



The lower level includes:

• Huge den or TV room

• Tons of storage

• Canning room

• Washer and dryer



You’ll also love the great front porch, fenced back yard with a patio and shade tree, the lovely gardens and a one-car garage.



This bungalow is in walking distance or an easy bike ride to Congress Park, plus tons of shopping, dining and both indoor and outdoor fun. The huge redevelopment just blocks away at 9th and Colorado will feature an AMC movie theater, a slew of restaurants (Chuy’s Blanco Tacos & Tequila, Hopdoddy Burger Bar and Pizzeriz Locale to name a few), plus Frank & Roze coffee shop, Clean Juice for a smoothie, and Sweet Combforts for tasty desserts. And you’re just blocks from Trader Joe’s and Sprouts.

Also just down the road are:

• The Denver Zoo

• Botanic Gardens

• Museum of Nature & Science

• City Park & Cheesman Park



LEASE TERMS $2,200 rent & $2,200 deposit. Application fee is $25 per adult. We do credit checks. Sorry, no pets. Please, no smokers (including "outside" smokers), and we are not 420-friendly. Tenant pays for water, sewer, gas and electric and $50/ month toward mowing costs in the summer. This home is professionally managed for the owner by Rush Realty Limited. Please schedule a viewing – we’d love to show you this great Congress Park home!