Last updated July 18 2020 at 9:10 PM

1220 Cook St

1220 Cook Street · No Longer Available
Location

1220 Cook Street, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
media room
You'll love the location of this 2-bedroom plus den Congress Park brick bungalow -- close to dining, shopping and fun, but on a lovely, shaded street with little traffic. This charming home is available in early August and features original hardwood floors throughout. The 1,000 sf main floor also features:
• Spacious living room with decorative fireplace and built-ins
• Formal dining room with arched entry
• Updated kitchen and dining nook
• Two roomy bedrooms with good-sized closets
• Updated full bathroom

The lower level includes:
• Huge den or TV room
• Tons of storage
• Canning room
• Washer and dryer

You’ll also love the great front porch, fenced back yard with a patio and shade tree, the lovely gardens and a one-car garage.

This bungalow is in walking distance or an easy bike ride to Congress Park, plus tons of shopping, dining and both indoor and outdoor fun. The huge redevelopment just blocks away at 9th and Colorado will feature an AMC movie theater, a slew of restaurants (Chuy’s Blanco Tacos & Tequila, Hopdoddy Burger Bar and Pizzeriz Locale to name a few), plus Frank & Roze coffee shop, Clean Juice for a smoothie, and Sweet Combforts for tasty desserts. And you’re just blocks from Trader Joe’s and Sprouts.
Also just down the road are:
• The Denver Zoo
• Botanic Gardens
• Museum of Nature & Science
• City Park & Cheesman Park

LEASE TERMS $2,200 rent & $2,200 deposit. Application fee is $25 per adult. We do credit checks. Sorry, no pets. Please, no smokers (including "outside" smokers), and we are not 420-friendly. Tenant pays for water, sewer, gas and electric and $50/ month toward mowing costs in the summer. This home is professionally managed for the owner by Rush Realty Limited. Please schedule a viewing – we’d love to show you this great Congress Park home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 Cook St have any available units?
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
What amenities does 1220 Cook St have?
Some of 1220 Cook St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1220 Cook St currently offering any rent specials?
1220 Cook St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 Cook St pet-friendly?
No, 1220 Cook St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1220 Cook St offer parking?
Yes, 1220 Cook St offers parking.
Does 1220 Cook St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1220 Cook St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 Cook St have a pool?
No, 1220 Cook St does not have a pool.
Does 1220 Cook St have accessible units?
No, 1220 Cook St does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 Cook St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1220 Cook St does not have units with dishwashers.
