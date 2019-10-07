All apartments in Denver
1151 Monroe Street - 3

1151 Monroe Street · (303) 777-7460
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1151 Monroe Street, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. Jul 3

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
carpet
This Victorian house is located on a quiet tree lined street in Congress Park and walking distance to shops, bistros, breweries, and parks. Moments from Cherry Creek and Downtown and easy access to major highways. This top corner studio unit has been fully remodeled with all new plumbing, electrical, counters, bathroom, carpet, painting, and lighting, heated floors, and it has high ceilings and a spacious layout. Rent $1050+ utilities (xcel, gas and water billed back) Deposit is 1 month's rent. No pets/no smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1151 Monroe Street - 3 have any available units?
1151 Monroe Street - 3 has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1151 Monroe Street - 3 have?
Some of 1151 Monroe Street - 3's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1151 Monroe Street - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1151 Monroe Street - 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1151 Monroe Street - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 1151 Monroe Street - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1151 Monroe Street - 3 offer parking?
No, 1151 Monroe Street - 3 does not offer parking.
Does 1151 Monroe Street - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1151 Monroe Street - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1151 Monroe Street - 3 have a pool?
No, 1151 Monroe Street - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1151 Monroe Street - 3 have accessible units?
No, 1151 Monroe Street - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1151 Monroe Street - 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1151 Monroe Street - 3 has units with dishwashers.
