1151 Monroe Street - 3

This Victorian house is located on a quiet tree lined street in Congress Park and walking distance to shops, bistros, breweries, and parks. Moments from Cherry Creek and Downtown and easy access to major highways. This top corner studio unit has been fully remodeled with all new plumbing, electrical, counters, bathroom, carpet, painting, and lighting, heated floors, and it has high ceilings and a spacious layout. Rent $1050+ utilities (xcel, gas and water billed back) Deposit is 1 month's rent. No pets/no smoking