115 E. 3rd Avenue

Amenities
Denver Two bedroom Home located in Denver!! - This unique updated two bedroom one bath located in Denver.
When you walk in you will be surprised nice living room that leads into a dining room. Kitchen offers newer appliances, plenty of cabinet and counter space. Off the kitchen you have a private fenced yard.
Upstairs features two nice sized bedrooms with one full bathroom. New paint very updated home.
This home will not last!!
Call Today for your showing!
(720) 673-4882
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4566316)