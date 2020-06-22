115 E. 3rd Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Denver Two bedroom Home located in Denver!! - This unique updated two bedroom one bath located in Denver.



When you walk in you will be surprised nice living room that leads into a dining room. Kitchen offers newer appliances, plenty of cabinet and counter space. Off the kitchen you have a private fenced yard.



Upstairs features two nice sized bedrooms with one full bathroom. New paint very updated home.



This home will not last!!

Call Today for your showing!

(720) 673-4882



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4566316)