Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:37 PM

115 E. 3rd Avenue

115 East 3rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

115 East 3rd Avenue, Denver, CO 80203
Speer

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Denver Two bedroom Home located in Denver!! - This unique updated two bedroom one bath located in Denver.

When you walk in you will be surprised nice living room that leads into a dining room. Kitchen offers newer appliances, plenty of cabinet and counter space. Off the kitchen you have a private fenced yard.

Upstairs features two nice sized bedrooms with one full bathroom. New paint very updated home.

This home will not last!!
No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4566316)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 E. 3rd Avenue have any available units?
115 E. 3rd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 115 E. 3rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
115 E. 3rd Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 E. 3rd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 E. 3rd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 115 E. 3rd Avenue offer parking?
No, 115 E. 3rd Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 115 E. 3rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 E. 3rd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 E. 3rd Avenue have a pool?
No, 115 E. 3rd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 115 E. 3rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 115 E. 3rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 115 E. 3rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 E. 3rd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 E. 3rd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 E. 3rd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
