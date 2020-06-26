All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:20 AM

10923 E 28th Pl

10923 East 28th Place · No Longer Available
Location

10923 East 28th Place, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
Large Stapleton townhome. 3 bed plus office, and loft area! - Located within an easy walk to Bluff Lake or the East Bridge Town Center. The main floor has a kitchen with granite counters and large island. In addition to the family room and dining area, there is also a main floor office. Upstairs you'll find an owners suite with a walk-in closet and a full bath. The loft is perfect for a tv or kid play area. The 761 sq ft unfinished basement provides tons of storage.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4959184)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10923 E 28th Pl have any available units?
10923 E 28th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 10923 E 28th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
10923 E 28th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10923 E 28th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 10923 E 28th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 10923 E 28th Pl offer parking?
No, 10923 E 28th Pl does not offer parking.
Does 10923 E 28th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10923 E 28th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10923 E 28th Pl have a pool?
No, 10923 E 28th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 10923 E 28th Pl have accessible units?
No, 10923 E 28th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 10923 E 28th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 10923 E 28th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10923 E 28th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 10923 E 28th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
