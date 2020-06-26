10923 E 28th Pl

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly

Large Stapleton townhome. 3 bed plus office, and loft area! - Located within an easy walk to Bluff Lake or the East Bridge Town Center. The main floor has a kitchen with granite counters and large island. In addition to the family room and dining area, there is also a main floor office. Upstairs you'll find an owners suite with a walk-in closet and a full bath. The loft is perfect for a tv or kid play area. The 761 sq ft unfinished basement provides tons of storage.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4959184)