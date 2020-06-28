All apartments in Denver
104 E Florida Ave
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:55 AM

104 E Florida Ave

104 East Florida Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

104 East Florida Avenue, Denver, CO 80210
Platt Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
5plex in Platte Park 1bed 1ba middle unit W/D coin access, community yard, NO DOGS - Please check out our website for more photos and the check our current inventory at www.smithrentsdenver.com
Brand new flooring and paint. Nice side by side 5 plex, the best in the area. Close to parks, shopping, downtown, tech center and I-25. This has all the rooms - dining room, living room, full bath and kitchen. Community laundry on site. Off street parking. Quiet area. Platte Park subdivision. Community front and back yard. Water/sewer/trash and yard maintenance is paid by owner. Washer and Dryer on site - coin operated. Deposit is the same as the rent with an application fee of $45 per adult. No dogs only cats might be approved with an extra $100 deposit. No smoking at all. Please call Kevin at 303-531-5540 with any questions or you can text him at 303-570-4285 just be sure to add the address on the one you are interested in so he can respond with accurate info. Thanks.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3009754)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 E Florida Ave have any available units?
104 E Florida Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 104 E Florida Ave currently offering any rent specials?
104 E Florida Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 E Florida Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 E Florida Ave is pet friendly.
Does 104 E Florida Ave offer parking?
Yes, 104 E Florida Ave offers parking.
Does 104 E Florida Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 104 E Florida Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 E Florida Ave have a pool?
No, 104 E Florida Ave does not have a pool.
Does 104 E Florida Ave have accessible units?
No, 104 E Florida Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 104 E Florida Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 E Florida Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 104 E Florida Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 E Florida Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

