104 E Florida Ave

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking dogs allowed

5plex in Platte Park 1bed 1ba middle unit W/D coin access, community yard, NO DOGS - Please check out our website for more photos and the check our current inventory at www.smithrentsdenver.com

Brand new flooring and paint. Nice side by side 5 plex, the best in the area. Close to parks, shopping, downtown, tech center and I-25. This has all the rooms - dining room, living room, full bath and kitchen. Community laundry on site. Off street parking. Quiet area. Platte Park subdivision. Community front and back yard. Water/sewer/trash and yard maintenance is paid by owner. Washer and Dryer on site - coin operated. Deposit is the same as the rent with an application fee of $45 per adult. No dogs only cats might be approved with an extra $100 deposit. No smoking at all. Please call Kevin at 303-531-5540 with any questions or you can text him at 303-570-4285 just be sure to add the address on the one you are interested in so he can respond with accurate info. Thanks.



No Dogs Allowed



