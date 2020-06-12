Amenities

This 3 bedroom ranch home is on a quiet street with a large backyard. From the kitchen, you'll walk through a room where washer and dryer hookups are ready for you. When you walk through to the backyard, you will have access to a private backyard where you can host family gatherings.



This home has approximately 875 square feet and a 2 car detached garage. Located at 1023 S Alcott St, Denver CO, this home is convenient to Mississippi Blvd. You can keep cool in the summer with a swamp cooler. Available for long-term occupancy, we want you to stay and raise your family in this home.



**Discounted monthly rent - $1700. **



You'll pay for your electricity, water, and gas.



This property is not set up for Section 8. We recommend you visit www.gosection8.com for Section 8 listings.



HOW TO SEE YOUR NEW HOME: First if you haven't driven by we would like you to drive by and check out the area making sure it's a good fit for you. Then if you want to see the interior of the home, contact us to learn about our upcoming open house schedule.



OR



Fill out your information at "www.showmetherental.com/3600", we will contact you back for more information about private showing.



Term: 18 months

Application Fee: $15 || You will pay a seperate fee of $40 to a 3rd party vendor. Once you have completed your application, we will send out an email through Cozy orMySmartmove for the screening process.



[NOTICE]: If you will have to submit an application fee of $15 for ShowMeTheRental.com to apply.



Video Walk Through https://youtu.be/bSTrmLpyvZc



For more information on this home, please visit https://showmetherental.com/3600 or call 720-500-6500, anytime day or night.