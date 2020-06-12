All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1023 S Alcott St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1023 S Alcott St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1023 S Alcott St

1023 South Alcott Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1023 South Alcott Street, Denver, CO 80219
Athmar Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
garage
This 3 bedroom ranch home is on a quiet street with a large backyard. From the kitchen, you'll walk through a room where washer and dryer hookups are ready for you. When you walk through to the backyard, you will have access to a private backyard where you can host family gatherings.

This home has approximately 875 square feet and a 2 car detached garage. Located at 1023 S Alcott St, Denver CO, this home is convenient to Mississippi Blvd. You can keep cool in the summer with a swamp cooler. Available for long-term occupancy, we want you to stay and raise your family in this home.

**Discounted monthly rent - $1700. **

You'll pay for your electricity, water, and gas.

This property is not set up for Section 8. We recommend you visit www.gosection8.com for Section 8 listings.

HOW TO SEE YOUR NEW HOME: First if you haven't driven by we would like you to drive by and check out the area making sure it's a good fit for you. Then if you want to see the interior of the home, contact us to learn about our upcoming open house schedule.

OR

Fill out your information at "www.showmetherental.com/3600", we will contact you back for more information about private showing.

Term: 18 months
Application Fee: $15 || You will pay a seperate fee of $40 to a 3rd party vendor. Once you have completed your application, we will send out an email through Cozy orMySmartmove for the screening process.

[NOTICE]: If you will have to submit an application fee of $15 for ShowMeTheRental.com to apply.

Video Walk Through https://youtu.be/bSTrmLpyvZc

For more information on this home, please visit https://showmetherental.com/3600 or call 720-500-6500, anytime day or night.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1023 S Alcott St have any available units?
1023 S Alcott St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 1023 S Alcott St currently offering any rent specials?
1023 S Alcott St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1023 S Alcott St pet-friendly?
No, 1023 S Alcott St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1023 S Alcott St offer parking?
Yes, 1023 S Alcott St offers parking.
Does 1023 S Alcott St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1023 S Alcott St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1023 S Alcott St have a pool?
No, 1023 S Alcott St does not have a pool.
Does 1023 S Alcott St have accessible units?
No, 1023 S Alcott St does not have accessible units.
Does 1023 S Alcott St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1023 S Alcott St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1023 S Alcott St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1023 S Alcott St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Water’s Edge
9999 E Yale Ave
Denver, CO 80231
Alexan LoHi at Dixon Plaza
3215 Tejon Street
Denver, CO 80211
Raleigh at Sloan's Lake
1650 N Raleigh Street
Denver, CO 80204
AMLI Denargo Market
2525 Wewatta Way
Denver, CO 80216
Tamarac Village Apartments
3300 S Tamarac Dr
Denver, CO 80231
Coda
100 Steele St
Denver, CO 80206
Monaco Row
4665 S Monaco St
Denver, CO 80237
Acoma
816 Acoma St
Denver, CO 80204

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University