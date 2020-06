Amenities

Nice quiet remodeled 1 bed 1 bath ground level condo. All the finishes are tasteful, comfortable, and includes a space saving in unit modern washer dryer unit. This home is located in a gated condo community. There is and open grassy space right outside the front door and patio as well as access to Ben Bezoff park. There is a dedicated parking spot.



There is a pool in community and easy access to shopping and other amenities.



For more information or to schedule a showing please contact Chris Martinez with J & M Realty at (303) 619 - 6068.