10150 E Virginia Ave #06-104

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Move today! - Trish Gonzales

720.602.9470

trish.gonzales@realatlas.com



This one bedroom one bath is located at garden level in a gated community, youll have washer and dryer in unit, walk in closet, wood burning fireplace and private patio! Minutes to shopping, University, Anchutz & VA hospitals.



- Washer/dryer included

- Private patio

- Fireplace

- Walk in closet

- New paint

- New plank flooring throughout

- 1 reserved parking space

- Community pool



Rent: $1095

Deposit: $1095 for well qualified applicants.

Utilities: Residents are responsible for all utilities.



Pet Policy:

(Owner approved policy)

Pets accepted! (2) total are allowed.

$250 one time pet fee (per pet) is due at the time of move in.

$25 monthly pet rent (per pet)



Apply today @ https://www.realatlas.com/co/rent-a-home/available-properties/

Applications: $45/per adult



Rental Qualifications:

Please provide proof of income equal to ~3x the monthly rent amount.

No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years

Background and Credit check required



Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email!



Trish Gonzales

720.602.9470

trish.gonzales@realatlas.com



Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate

@REALTOR



(RLNE5781551)