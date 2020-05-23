All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

10150 E Virginia Ave #06-104

10150 East Virginia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10150 East Virginia Avenue, Denver, CO 80247
Windsor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Move today! - Trish Gonzales
720.602.9470
trish.gonzales@realatlas.com

This one bedroom one bath is located at garden level in a gated community, youll have washer and dryer in unit, walk in closet, wood burning fireplace and private patio! Minutes to shopping, University, Anchutz & VA hospitals.

- Washer/dryer included
- Private patio
- Fireplace
- Walk in closet
- New paint
- New plank flooring throughout
- 1 reserved parking space
- Community pool

Rent: $1095
Deposit: $1095 for well qualified applicants.
Utilities: Residents are responsible for all utilities.

Pet Policy:
(Owner approved policy)
Pets accepted! (2) total are allowed.
$250 one time pet fee (per pet) is due at the time of move in.
$25 monthly pet rent (per pet)

Apply today @ https://www.realatlas.com/co/rent-a-home/available-properties/
Applications: $45/per adult

Rental Qualifications:
Please provide proof of income equal to ~3x the monthly rent amount.
No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years
Background and Credit check required

Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email!

Trish Gonzales
720.602.9470
trish.gonzales@realatlas.com

Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate
@REALTOR

(RLNE5781551)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10150 E Virginia Ave #06-104 have any available units?
10150 E Virginia Ave #06-104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 10150 E Virginia Ave #06-104 have?
Some of 10150 E Virginia Ave #06-104's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10150 E Virginia Ave #06-104 currently offering any rent specials?
10150 E Virginia Ave #06-104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10150 E Virginia Ave #06-104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10150 E Virginia Ave #06-104 is pet friendly.
Does 10150 E Virginia Ave #06-104 offer parking?
Yes, 10150 E Virginia Ave #06-104 offers parking.
Does 10150 E Virginia Ave #06-104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10150 E Virginia Ave #06-104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10150 E Virginia Ave #06-104 have a pool?
Yes, 10150 E Virginia Ave #06-104 has a pool.
Does 10150 E Virginia Ave #06-104 have accessible units?
No, 10150 E Virginia Ave #06-104 does not have accessible units.
Does 10150 E Virginia Ave #06-104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10150 E Virginia Ave #06-104 does not have units with dishwashers.

