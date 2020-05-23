10150 E Virginia Ave #06-104

Amenities
Move today! - Trish Gonzales
720.602.9470
trish.gonzales@realatlas.com
This one bedroom one bath is located at garden level in a gated community, youll have washer and dryer in unit, walk in closet, wood burning fireplace and private patio! Minutes to shopping, University, Anchutz & VA hospitals.
- Washer/dryer included
- Private patio
- Fireplace
- Walk in closet
- New paint
- New plank flooring throughout
- 1 reserved parking space
- Community pool
Rent: $1095
Deposit: $1095 for well qualified applicants.
Utilities: Residents are responsible for all utilities.
Pet Policy:
(Owner approved policy)
Pets accepted! (2) total are allowed.
$250 one time pet fee (per pet) is due at the time of move in.
$25 monthly pet rent (per pet)
Apply today @ https://www.realatlas.com/co/rent-a-home/available-properties/
Applications: $45/per adult
Rental Qualifications:
Please provide proof of income equal to ~3x the monthly rent amount.
No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years
Background and Credit check required
Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email!
Trish Gonzales
720.602.9470
trish.gonzales@realatlas.com
Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate
@REALTOR
(RLNE5781551)